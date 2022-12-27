‘It’s a dangerous thing to have’: Jameela Jamil on her battle with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Jameela Jamil has spoken candidly about her battle with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in a bid to raise awareness of the rare hereditary condition.

The 36-year-old media personality shared a lengthy video on Instagram on Tuesday, showing the ‘giveness’ in her face as a result of the syndrome, which affects the body’s connective tissue.

Jameela said the condition is a “dangerous thing” if it goes undiagnosed and said she wants to raise awareness to help others.

‘It’s a dangerous thing to have’: Jameela Jamil spoke candidly about her battle with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome this week, showing her ‘stretchy’ face in a bid to raise awareness and ‘save lives’

‘Hello, look at this, Jesus Christ, this is not an app or a filter. It’s my face, look how elastic it is. The reason why it is so elastic is because I have EDS, I have HEDS three, the H because I am very mobile, ”she began in a clip.

‘The joints, nothing bends the right way, everything bends the wrong way. I want to talk about it even though people like to make fun of me about my health.

“It’s a serious condition and it affects every part of your body and mind and it’s a dangerous thing if you don’t know you have it.

Jameela, who had previously been trolled for talking about her health, went on to talk about the lifestyle changes she’s made to manage her symptoms, including not drinking alcohol or smoking.

She said: ‘The way it affects bruising, bleeding, healing, if you want to have a baby… I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t do drugs.

“I’m concerned about the fact that I’m at a disadvantage with my health, it means you dislocate, your teeth are harder to work with, you struggle with migraines, random allergies.”

He explained that he wanted to speak openly about the condition in an attempt to raise awareness and help others.

She continued: “I’m not a doctor, but that’s why I want you to go to a doctor… if you’re struggling with your joints and accidents all the time, look at the symptoms.”

It can really save your life. The people who have it really look good. I love you, I’m with you, go get checked out!’

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is the name of a group of rare inherited diseases that affect the connective tissue of the body.

In-Depth Talk: In February of last year, Jameela emotionally revealed that she once felt suicidal after a troll accused her of having Munchausen syndrome.

EDS can affect people in different ways. For some, the condition is relatively mild, while for others, the symptoms can be disabling.

Speaking about the difficult time during The BodCon, a virtual conference on body confidence, The Good Place star, 34, said she “didn’t want to be here anymore” in February 2020 after she was “made fun of for her disability and mental health. .

Jameela said she was ‘totally suicidal’ on her birthday and emotionally thought: ‘What an ugly world, I don’t want to be here anymore’.

Jameela was previously forced to defend her list of health conditions after a troll accused her of having Munchausen syndrome, which causes people to pretend they’re sick when they’re not.

In the past, the actress has shared personal information about being partially deaf as a child, ‘having cancer twice,’ being left in a wheelchair in one of two car accidents, and having Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

She tweeted at the time: “I’m tired of the bullying, the teasing about my mental and physical health.”

Speaking further at the virtual conference, Jameela said: “Now, a year later, I am the strongest, the happiest and the freest I have ever been.”