It’s a Christmas miracle; I can finally afford an Overwatch 2 skin

Tech
By Jacky
Christmas has come early for Overwatch 2 fans; now there is a themed skin for only one coin.

The festive gingerbread bastion can be purchased from the Overwatch 2 store for significantly less than any other skin in the game. Plus, you also get a cute little candy cane charm for your weapon. The charm can be used with any hero you like, and you can add this charm to multiple heroes at once; there is no limit to the Christmas joy.

