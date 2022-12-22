It’s a Christmas miracle; I can finally afford an Overwatch 2 skin

Christmas has come early for Overwatch 2 fans; now there is a themed skin for only one coin.

The festive gingerbread bastion can be purchased from the Overwatch 2 store for significantly less than any other skin in the game. Plus, you also get a cute little candy cane charm for your weapon. The charm can be used with any hero you like, and you can add this charm to multiple heroes at once; there is no limit to the Christmas joy.

For just one coin, this is by far the cheapest item I’ve ever seen on the store for Overwatch 2, but that’s no contest compared to the terrifyingly priced original skins that take 327 years to get for free. While still a long way from the free skins and loot boxes that were available in the first Overwatch, this is still a pleasant surprise in time for the holidays.

All-new Gingerbread Bastion (legendary) skin? Sweeeeeeeeeeet 🍪 It only costs 1 (ONE) Overwatch Coin? Even sweeter! 🪙Log in and grab yours before January 2! Season 2 is now live 👈More information✨: https://t.co/XA1GcWaccx pic.twitter.com/lBoQStjVo8December 20, 2022 view more

The new norm?

One coin for a skin seems kind of odd, especially for something as good looking as this, the walking and talking gingerbread bastion. SKins normally cost you between 1500 – 1900 coins, so it’s a decent discount, especially if you’re lucky enough to have some extra coins, thanks to Microsoft Rewards. Hopefully, this hints at what’s to come for the future of skin-hungry fans.

“We’re not completely happy with how everything feels right now,” said the new executive producer for Overwatch 2, Jared Neuss, in a blog post (opens in new tab) about monetizing Overwatch 2.

“We want you to feel more rewarded just sitting down and playing,” continues Neuss. “We want you to have new achievements to pursue beyond your Competitive Rank and Battle Pass level. When you end a session, we want you to feel good about the time you just spent in the game – even if you ended an epic losing streak at 2am after saying you wouldn’t lose. end. That last part comes in really well. But seriously, this commitment to making Overwatch 2 more playable is encouraging.

In the short term, Blizzard will offer a skin for each event that can be unlocked just by playing. The team also plans to continue offering cosmetics. Twitch drops, where you get rewarded for watching streamers play Overwatch 2. Longer term, Neuss says Blizzard is “looking at a mix of Battle Pass changes”. This hopefully means we’ll see more free or cheap skins as rewards in the Battle Pass or for completing challenges.

Coal for Christmas

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Unfortunately, there can be a catch (isn’t there always?), and unfortunately I think I’ve fallen for it. When I first saw a skin in the store for just one coin, I thought it was too good to be true or, more likely, a glitch.

As someone who didn’t even think about looking at the Overwatch 2 store because of the high prices, this was almost too good to be true. So I jumped at the chance and now the gingerbread skin is all mine.

But then I realized that the prices in the store are only going up by the dozens, and now I have nine coins at a loose end. So if I ever want to buy another skin I will have to buy more coins from Blizzard. That is why you always think carefully about your purchases.

While this is clearly not the intention behind the Bastion skin, I believe the low price is a real gesture of holiday spirit; it’s still kinda funny that I’m at a loose end now. Christmas came early, but I wasn’t ready.