It’s a boy! Expectant parents reveal their sadness and disappointment at the gender of their child

For most expectant parents, finding out the gender of your unborn child is a precious and exciting moment. But what happens when the sex isn’t what you want?

People from all over the world have taken to the anonymous American secret-sharing app Whisper to reveal their sadness at having a child of a certain gender.

One expectant parent even said they were so sad to have a girl that they didn’t know if they would ever be able to ‘nurture her’.

Another said no one knew how upset she felt and that she felt “terrible” about herself for not wanting the baby to be the gender it was.

A third said they were initially disappointed by the idea of ​​having a son but had now got used to the idea, while one man said he needed a son – and not a daughter – as he was a man.

Disappointing news: Parents used Whisper’s anonymity to reveal how they really felt about the gender of their unborn child. This person from Chicago, Illinois really wanted a girl

A Man Needs a Son: This father from Lincoln, England thought a daughter wouldn’t suit him as he was a man who needed a boy

Getting used to it: This parent was initially disappointed by the news that she was having a boy, but then she got used to the idea

Hiding true feelings: This person from Dallas, Texas said they felt terrible about themselves and no one knew how upset she was about having a girl

Baby blues: This Portland, Oregon parent said she couldn’t get over her sadness at carrying a boy instead of the girl she dreamed of

Can I love her? This Dallas, Texas, parent was so upset about having a girl, she wondered if she could actually love her

It’ll Be OK: This Mom Seeks Advice on How to Get Her Husband to Accept They’re Having a Girl

Good things about girls? This parent was so upset about having a girl that she asked for help from the Whisper community to mention good things about them

Second Child: This parent had already had a boy and wanted a girl. She was sad that she was going to have another boy

Tears of sadness not joy: This parent had to pretend she was crying because she was emotional, when in fact she was upset about her baby’s gender

Tough talk: This parent from Frickenhausen, Germany, was so distressed at the thought of having a baby girl that she asked if she could ever take care of her

Facing the truth: This Lubbock, Texas parent simply said they really wanted a boy and were very upset that they were having a girl