It’s a boy! Expectant parents reveal their sadness and disappointment at the gender of their child
- Disappointed parents of unborn children have shared their stories on Whisper
- Everyone was upset about the gender of their unborn child and wanted something different
- Many said they were ashamed and could not tell people about their true feelings
- One asked for ‘good things’ about a girl to help her feel better about having one
For most expectant parents, finding out the gender of your unborn child is a precious and exciting moment. But what happens when the sex isn’t what you want?
People from all over the world have taken to the anonymous American secret-sharing app Whisper to reveal their sadness at having a child of a certain gender.
One expectant parent even said they were so sad to have a girl that they didn’t know if they would ever be able to ‘nurture her’.
Another said no one knew how upset she felt and that she felt “terrible” about herself for not wanting the baby to be the gender it was.
A third said they were initially disappointed by the idea of having a son but had now got used to the idea, while one man said he needed a son – and not a daughter – as he was a man.
Disappointing news: Parents used Whisper’s anonymity to reveal how they really felt about the gender of their unborn child. This person from Chicago, Illinois really wanted a girl
A Man Needs a Son: This father from Lincoln, England thought a daughter wouldn’t suit him as he was a man who needed a boy
Getting used to it: This parent was initially disappointed by the news that she was having a boy, but then she got used to the idea
Hiding true feelings: This person from Dallas, Texas said they felt terrible about themselves and no one knew how upset she was about having a girl
Baby blues: This Portland, Oregon parent said she couldn’t get over her sadness at carrying a boy instead of the girl she dreamed of
Can I love her? This Dallas, Texas, parent was so upset about having a girl, she wondered if she could actually love her
It’ll Be OK: This Mom Seeks Advice on How to Get Her Husband to Accept They’re Having a Girl
Good things about girls? This parent was so upset about having a girl that she asked for help from the Whisper community to mention good things about them
Second Child: This parent had already had a boy and wanted a girl. She was sad that she was going to have another boy
Tears of sadness not joy: This parent had to pretend she was crying because she was emotional, when in fact she was upset about her baby’s gender
Tough talk: This parent from Frickenhausen, Germany, was so distressed at the thought of having a baby girl that she asked if she could ever take care of her
Facing the truth: This Lubbock, Texas parent simply said they really wanted a boy and were very upset that they were having a girl
Staffing Up to Reality: This New York, New York parent didn’t want to deal with the responsibility of bringing a child into the world, let alone a girl