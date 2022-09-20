Items Australians splurge on at Coles and Woolworths

Buy good quality the first time, over research, put it off for a few months, more research – then buy the best for the purpose. It took me almost a year to get my home stereo, but damn it’s awesome…!!!

Car & car maintenance

Dog food (good nutrition now is better than high vet bills later)

Food for people (I save money by buying special offers, but I always prioritize healthy food over cost)

Work dresses with pockets, they are worth their weight in gold lol

Pizza like life is too short to eat Domino’s seriously when they have tried to have this for work meetings and try to make me pay for this stuff I flatly refuse. Make it yourself or get it from a good local pizzeria.

The best midwife I could find for my wife and daughter.

Telephone and service provider. I want the best technology (as I work in it) and coverage possible. The same goes for my laptop, screen and ISP.

Parmigiano Reggiano. It’s simply the best.

Pinot noir. You can’t make a good cheap pinot.

Kitchen knives. They are a buy for life and the good steel and design bring me joy and practicality every day. My collection is probably worth ~2k in mint condition.

Glasses and optometry. I don’t buy the most expensive glasses, but I do go to the optometrist often to check my prescription.

Mental health. I see a psychologist about 6 times a year and a psychiatrist about the same.

Some tools. Difficult to define the rule I work here. But some of the top quality tools I’ve bought are: impact driver and drill; angle grinder, vice, clamps, multimeter, EDC multitool, socket set, shifter. a big part of the rest of my workshop is using a dozen times sort of stuff.

Life is too short to drink bad coffee (assuming you like coffee)

car tires. So many people cut corners on them, or run them stupidly worn out. It’s literally the point of contact between your few-ton car with you in it, and the earth. Buy good tires.

Tools. You buy good tools once and you take good care of them, you never have to buy them again. Plus, buying the right tool for the job is usually always the best game. If you don’t want to pay for the tool, or if it’s a one-off, pay someone to do it with the right tool.

Protein powder / any other supplements. The difference between supermarket/pharmacy crap that turns your guts into a stuffy fart trumpet, and well made more expensive brands.. I order the Tasmanian brand in a bulk load every time.

I like to buy things that last a long time and are of good quality. Usually this means they have a higher price tag up front, but cheaper over the much longer lifespan they guarantee.

I buy $500 linen sheets for our very expensive beds with a 15 year warranty. I got rid of the first pair of linen sheets I got twenty years ago last year. They were still pretty good. I’m not going to give up $200 bath towels until I’m ten years old and have been through the laundry at least weekly for that entire decade and have had four kids. I’ve only just replaced my 20-year-old washing machine with a modern one that I happily paid $1300 for.

Essentially, I prefer to use things that are of the best quality and best suited to my needs and those of my family. I don’t mind saving and waiting, rather than wasting money and time buying a smaller item that is broken or used more quickly. As a result, my impact on the environment and longer term on my finances is significantly reduced by doing this. I recognize that I am in a very privileged position to be able to do this, and that it is more expensive to be poor, so I do understand that the idea of ​​spending $1000 up front for two sets of sheets is ridiculous to most people. even though they cost $25 per set per year over their lifetime, or slightly less than a polycotton king-size bed sheet set from Kmart.

Health (extra for healthy fast food, gyms close to work/home), work clothes (suits, shoes, even casual Friday) and everything related to sleep.

I have found that when I feel good exercising/eating well and I think I look good in my clothes, I am more confident, happier and more motivated. This in turn means that I should be better at my job and create more financial opportunities in the future.

Spend money to make money?? IDK??

I see a lot of posts about goods people are buying, which I mostly agree with.

For me, something I recently realized is exercise/sports for my young children. Giving them the opportunity to try different sports, learn to swim safely and be part of a team environment is critical to me. I forgot about the research paper, but they identified links with better health outcomes as adults for children who “learn” to enjoy exercise at an early age.

TLDR: Spend a few $100 p/m per kid on sports/swimming lessons.

A good quality vacuum cleaner. It’s probably one of the few products that I couldn’t compare to the cheaper version. Artisan sourdough? No, just get the 50c coles bread. French door refrigerator 500L? No, grab the 300 liter mini fridge. Same same same, just have to work around it.

There is almost always a fairly cheaper edition of most products, although they may cost more to use/own/or break faster, cheap shoe soles etc, but cheap vacuum cleaners just don’t perform the same as their high-end counterparts.

I can’t tell you how impossible it is to clean carpets with a lot of junk without suction.

Food and stuff for children. Swimming and karate, birthday parties and clothes. I think food is my biggest expense, more than mortgage, but my kids can eat! Birthday parties are something as simple as ZoneBowling and clothing is Kmart/Target/BigW brand, but I buy them seasonally and their shoes when needed. Raising children is expensive.