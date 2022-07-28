Italy’s Salvini under scrutiny over Russia ties in wake of government collapse

Italy’s right-wing leader Matteo Salvini’s ties to Russia were again under scrutiny on Thursday after questions about the lead-up to the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government.

La Stampa newspaper reported that a diplomat from the Russian embassy in Rome at the end of May met one of Salvini’s aides and asked if any of the ministers from Salvini’s League party intended to resign from Draghi’s coalition.

The League withdrew from government last week, along with Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and the populist Five Star Movement, causing Draghi to resign and triggering elections in September.

The meeting is said to have taken place at the same time that Salvini was criticized for conducting parallel diplomacy with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

He planned a trip to Moscow, ostensibly for peace talks — with flights bought by the Russian embassy, ​​an arrangement his team claims was made only because of difficulties in circumventing EU sanctions.

They said they reimbursed the embassy and that the trip never took place in the end.

Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio on Thursday condemned “this attempt by the Russian side to have the League’s minister withdraw from Draghi’s government”.

Salvini “should explain his relations with Russia,” said di Maio, like Draghi a strong supporter of EU sanctions against Moscow and sending arms and money through Italy to help the Kiev resistance.

Enrico Letta, leader of the center-left Democratic Party, also said ties between Salvini and Russia were “worrying”.

Salvini hit back by condemning “fake news” and denouncing the claims at the start of the September 25 election campaign as mud-slinging.

“A divided and desperate left … spends its time looking for fascists, Russians and racists who aren’t there,” he said, insisting that his party was “on the side of the West”.

The Russian embassy did not comment, but has previously denied interfering in Italian affairs.

Salvini has long admired Russian President Vladimir Putin and even wears T-shirts with Putin’s face, a position that has become politically difficult since Moscow’s invasion of Moscow.

One of Salvini’s election allies, Berlusconi, is also a personal friend of Putin, although their coalition partner Giorgia Meloni, who leads the far-right Brothers of Italy and currently leads opinion polls, has strongly criticized Russian aggression.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)