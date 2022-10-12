Italy’s Posh & Becks split: Francesco Totti takes handbags as hostages from wife of 17 years

The pair, dubbed the Italian Posh and Becks, have always been seen as inseparable

Designer handbags and Rolex watches are bargaining chips that few of us in a bitter row can rely on.

But these luxuries are now at the center of a rift between ex-Italian footballer Francesco Totti and his 17-year-old wife Ilary Blasi.

The pair, dubbed the Italian Posh and Becks, were seen as inseparable.

But Totti has accused Miss Blasi of cheating on him and taking off with his Rolex watches.

And in response, the ex-Roma striker has taken her collection of designer shoes and handbags ‘hostage’ until his timepieces are returned.

‘What was I supposed to do? I hid the bags in the hope of an exchange,” he told Milan’s Corriere della Sera.

His soon-to-be ex-father-in-law was also accused of helping clear out his “boxes and warranties” collection.

A source close to Totti told Italian media: “All she has to do is return the watches and this is over.”

Miss Blasi made a video in which she seemingly ridiculed Totti on Instagram as she posed in front of a Rolex store.

But she has taken serious action against her designer bags and shoes, asking a judge to order their return.

Totti, 46, divorced the 41-year-old TV host and mother of their three children in July.

Totti is now heading into a bitter divorce battle over claims that he has turned down Miss Blasi’s demands for £32,000 a month in alimony.

“We were sure that they were different, almost Disney-esque, that he was good and she was nice,” wrote a commentator in the Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Totti decided to search his wife’s phone after hearing rumors that she was cheating on him last year.

“I’d never done it in twenty years, and she’d never done it to me. But when I got warnings from several people I trust, I started to suspect,” he said, adding that he was “not the first to cheat” in the marriage.

Miss Blasi has not commented on the allegations of infidelity, but has said, “I discovered things that would ruin 50 families.”