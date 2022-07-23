Italy’s famous Po Valley rice paddies decimated by drought

Dario Vicini oversees his ruined rice crop: “”Under normal circumstances, I would never have been able to drive my motorcycle across the field”



The roar of Dario Vicini’s motorcycle cuts through the silence as he rides across his paddy field to survey the devastation wrought by Italy’s worst drought in 70 years.

Its fields are nothing but desolation, with rice stalks slowly dying into the sandy soil.

“Under normal circumstances, I would never have been able to ride my bike across the field,” Vicini explained to AFP.

“At this time of year, the plants would be up to my knees and the paddy field would be flooded,” he said.

“Here they are small, because the water needed to irrigate them never arrived.”

Vicini’s “Stella” farm, located in the village of Zeme in the Po Valley, 70 kilometers (43 miles) southwest of Milan, is part of Italy’s “golden triangle” of rice paddies.

Europe’s leading rice-growing region — supplying Italy and the world with the country’s famous arborio for risotto and many other varieties — stretches west from Pavia in Lombardy to Vercelli and Novara in Piedmont.

Vicini said the last “decent rain” in the area fell in December.

“It’s climate change to blame,” said the 58-year-old farmer, who estimates his income at 80 to 90 percent.

Enrico Sedino, another farmer in the area, is even more concerned.

Parts of the Po riverbed have completely dried up as the drought worsens.



“If there’s no more water, I could lose up to 100 percent of my sales,” he said.

Cracks are visible in the parched earth around the rice fields and the weak, stunted rice shoots are covered with a thin layer of dust.

The small irrigation channels that run along the fields are almost dry.

The waters of the River Po, Italy’s longest river, whose flat basin is the wide, fertile plain perfect for rice cultivation, is this year at a historically low level since 1952.

The water, when it comes, comes in droplets and droplets.

moonscape

Zeme Mayor Massimo Saronni, himself a rice farmer for three decades, said that not only is the harvest suffering “but the whole ecosystem is withering”.

Formerly, the rice paddies reverberated with the song of crickets and the croak of frogs, while clouds of dragonflies fluttered over the fields. Freshwater birds such as gray herons and white ibises feed on insects.

Now, “being in the countryside with such a heavy silence, it’s depressing, you feel like you’re on the moon!” he said.

Vicini’s 50 hectares are irrigated through the Cavour Canal, which carries the waters of the Po, while other rice fields in the Pavia region are fed by Lake Maggiore or Lake Como.

But regional authorities have warned that those lakes’ reserves could run out by the end of July.

At the beginning of this month, the Italian government declared a state of emergency in five regions – Emilia-Romagna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Veneto and Piemonte – four of which are supplied by the Po.

Farmers are forced to leave some fields to deal with others. “just like the doctor who chose those with a chance to be saved during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Saronni said bitterly.

‘Apocalyptic’

The historically low water levels of the Po have had catastrophic effects on Italy’s more than 4,000 rice plantations spread over 220,000 hectares (543,630 acres).

Sixty percent of the 1.5 million tons of rice produced annually in Italy is exported. Among the more than 200 varieties are the famous brands Carnaroli, Arborio, Roma and Baldo, essential for the preparation of typical risotto dishes.

Stefano Greppi, head of the Pavia branch of the agricultural association Coldiretti, on a rice plantation in Lombardy in happier times for Italian farmers in 2020.



Rice consumption rose in 2020 as millions of Italians were forced to cook at home due to the corona crisis.

But now the country is at risk of a rice shortage, warned Stefano Greppi, president of Pavia’s branch of the Italian agricultural association Coldiretti.

“The situation is hopeless, not to say apocalyptic,” said the rice farmer, who estimated the economic damage as “incalculable… millions of millions of euros”.

“If there is no harvest this year, there is a risk that many companies will close or go bankrupt.”

Storms devastate rice paddies in Italy’s ‘golden triangle’

