Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster's early brace fires Young Lions to victory over Italy

Sports
By Merry
Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster’s early brace fires Young Lions to victory over Italy… as Lee Carsley’s side impress in U21 European Championship preparations

  • England U21 beat Italy U21 in a friendly match in preparation for the U21 EC
  • Rhian Brewster scored twice in the first five minutes to put England in control
  • Italy midfielder Nico Rovella was sent off in the 86th minute for a bad foul
  • England U21 will play Germany U21 at Bramall Lane next Tuesday

By Jack Gaughan for the Daily Mail

Published: 18:24, 22 September 2022 | Up to date: 18:29, 22 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

England Under-21s left Italy with a credible win that will do wonders for Rhian Brewster and present quite a plan when they face top opposition at next summer’s European Championships.

England always cruise through their qualifying campaign but struggle at major tournaments and this camp – beating Italy with Germany next week – gives Lee Carsley an opportunity to game-plan to hurt more technical teams.

Less obsessed with dominating possession, Carsley’s side picked their moments and raced into a two-goal lead – both courtesy of Brewster, but with the returning Conor Gallagher’s fingerprints all over them.

Striker Rhian Brewster opened the scoring for England in just the 3rd minute of the match

Gallagher won the penalty inside 66 seconds, tripping after collecting Cole Palmer’s shot, before Brewster stroked home. The Sheffield United forward had not scored since January, last season curtailed with a long-term hamstring injury, and he relished the moment.

Brewster peeled away with joy shortly after as well. Playing right up front, Gallagher’s intensity turned over the possession and then a sweet defence-splitting pass by Angel Gomes set up Brewster. With newfound confidence, he threw the keeper. Brewster had just one goal in 16 caps at this level beforehand.

Levi Colwill hit the post and Gallagher could have added a third, his effort blocked by Caleb Okoli, as Italy created decent chances during a torrid friendly – Nicolo Rovella saw red in the closing minutes – between two nations set to meet at the euro.

Levi Colwill almost scored his first goal for England U21s but saw his header hit the post
Levi Colwill almost scored his first goal for England U21s but saw his header hit the post

Levi Colwill almost scored his first goal for England U21s but saw his header hit the post

Brewster saved a certain goal on the line, Andrea Cambiaso deflecting a free header and Joe Bursik standing tall to deny Pietro Pellegri.

England later had to dig in, block shots and defend resolutely without Bursik ever really having to make any big saves. They had ceded some territory and looked more comfortable hitting their hosts on the break.

England (3-4-2-1): Bursik; Cresswell, Harwood-Bellis (Mbete 90), Colwill (Thomas 71); Spence (Aarons 71), Skipp (Garner 71), Gomes (Doyle 71), Sessegnon (Gordon 71); Palmer (Ramsey 71), Gallagher (Elliott 71); Brewster (Balogun 71)

England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley hopes his side can continue their form against Germany

