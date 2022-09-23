Italy star Leonardo Bonucci doesn’t know Ivan Toney’s name and calls England striker the ‘new one’

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci called Ivan Toney the ‘new one’ after being caught out at a press conference this week.

But the 35-year-old has made sure he is well prepared if the England striker makes his debut on Friday night.

Bonucci says he has spent extended time in the video analysis room to prepare for a potential first meeting with Toney on the court.

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci (R) has done his homework on England striker Ivan Toney

When asked about the attacking talent at Southgate’s disposal, Bonucci, 35, said the Sun: ‘With Kane, we have played many games against each other.

– I think he is a fantastic striker and among the best in the world.

‘And the new one? We will see. I have seen some videos of him over the last few days and he is very talented.

“In England they have a big advantage as they have real talent thanks to the courage of the Premier League clubs to get them to play.”

England striker Toney (L) could make his England debut in Milan on Friday night

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has hailed England as ‘one of the best teams in the world’ ahead of their Nations League clash against Italy, even though they face the prospect of relegation if they fail to win in Milan.

Mancini told football 365: ‘I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It is full of talent, especially the forwards

‘They have a lot of players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very tough game for us.’

The two sides played out a draw at Molineux in June in their first meeting since Italy’s penalty shoot-out victory in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.