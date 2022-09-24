Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero bizarrely thinks Shaun Wright-Phillips is playing for England

Former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero appeared to mistakenly believe Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for England during the defeat to Italy.

England were in action against the Italians at the San Siro in their fifth Nations League match, but it ended in relegation after Giacomo Raspadori’s strike in the 68th minute.

The Three Lions struggled to get going for most of the game, but Del Piero thought they showed some good moments as they pressed high up the pitch, although he believed one of England’s best players was the former Manchester City and Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips – who retired from the game in 2019.

Alessandro Del Piero wrongly suggested Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for England

Speaking after the game, Del Piero said on Channel 4: ‘All the time when England pressed very well, they had a few close attacks, especially when Wright-Phillips moved the ball.’

Football fans watching the coverage were wiser, with one saying: “Did Del Piero just say something about Wright-Phillips?”

Del Piero said Wright-Phillips ‘moved the ball well’ against the Italians

Another said: ‘Yes he did, I had to rewind it! Watching a game from 2006, of course.’

Wright-Phillips has not played for England since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where he made two substitute appearances against the United States and Algeria.

The 40-year-old earned 36 caps for England, scoring six goals with his most memorable tally coming after an impressive solo run against Ukraine in 2004.

England fans took Alessandro Del Piero’s gaffe to suggest Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing

Wright-Phillips last played for England at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa 12 years ago

He enjoyed a fruitful career at club level, winning the Premier League with Chelsea and two FA Cups, one with the Blues and one with Manchester City.

Wright-Phillips left Manchester City in 2011 after sealing a move to QPR and then moved to MLS for spells with New York Red Bull and Phoenix Rising before hanging up his boots.

England are back in action on Monday when they take on Germany in the Nations League. The match will be the side’s last until they start their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21.