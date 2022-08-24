Italy is offering to PAY people £12,700 to move to the beautiful island of Sardinia 

The Sardinian government is offering grants of up to €15,000 (£12,700) as an incentive for those considering moving to the idyllic Italian island.

Officials have set aside £38m for the initiative which aims to attract people to rural Italy and boost trade in small towns by providing significant financial support to homebuyers.

Sardinia is the second largest island in the Mediterranean and has long been considered a natural gem with a rich cultural history with over 1,000 miles of sandy beaches, picturesque harbor towns and Bronze Age ruins built as far back as 1500 BC.

But like other rural areas of Italy, the region is suffering from a dwindling population and economy as younger generations move to major cities for work.

Sardinian President Christian Solinas said in a statement: “Thanks to these contributions to… [homebuyers’] first houses, [Sardinia] becomes fertile ground for those who move there or decide to start a family.

“There can be no growth without a real improvement in the territories, the interior and the most deprived areas, which must adopt new policies for their repopulation.

“We have created the conditions for young people to decide to stay and develop the economic fabric of the most vulnerable areas.”

The attractive grants are part of a nationwide scheme designed to encourage people to buy, renovate and renovate outdated homes and start new businesses to rejuvenate small communities in rural Italy.

Aerial view of the village and famous luxury marina of Porto Cervo, Sardinia, Italy

However, the prospect of landing over £12,000 to move to one of Europe’s most beautiful islands comes with some caveats Schengen Visa News.

First and foremost, the subsidy money can only be used to finance the purchase or renovation of a house in Sardinia.

The property in question must also be located in a municipality with fewer than 3,000 inhabitants, as these are the cities most in need of an economic boost.

While the government will hand over the maximum amount of €15,000 in some cases, the grant cannot exceed half of the total cost of the property or planned renovations – so home buyers will still have to pay significantly more out of pocket .

Finally, a buyer interested in taking the Sardinian government’s offer cannot do so unless he intends to live there full-time.

The government requires grant recipients to register within 18 months of arriving in Sardinia to prevent wealthy individuals from abusing the scheme to buy comfortable holiday homes.

Porto Cervo, one of Sardinia’s most elite tourist destinations, is pictured

Italy introduced a similar initiative last year in an effort to strengthen the Calabria region, located in the ‘toe’ of the country’s ‘boot’.

Local authorities offered dazzling amounts of up to €28,000 (£24,000), but these were intended as business grants rather than help for homebuyers.

The scheme was only open to those under the age of 40, who either had the intent to start a business with clear evidence of a business plan or had experience in ‘desired occupations’ required in the area.

Meanwhile, seasonal workers and migrant workers were offered a one-time grant of 200 euros this summer as an extra incentive to fill the labor shortage.

A pronunciation issued by the European Commission said: ‘The DL 50/2022 law allows migrant workers to apply for the bonus, as long as they resided in Italy before 1 July 2022 and all income requirements are met.

‘Domestic employees can request the bonus directly on the [national social security institute] portal no later than September 30, 2022.’