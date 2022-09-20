Italy hero Fabio Cannavaro ‘agrees deal to become the new manager at Serie B side Benevento’

Fabio Cannavaro has reportedly agreed to return to management after a year’s absence at Serie B side Benevento.

Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning captain has already had five managerial stints since hanging up his boots in 2011, including a brief spell as China boss.

The 49-year-old left Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande last September after winning both the Chinese Super League title and the Chinese Super Cup during his four-year stay.

Fabio Cannavaro has reportedly agreed to take over as manager of Serie B side Benevento

But reports in Italy claim Cannavaro will now return to the dugout after agreeing a two-year contract with Benevento.

It would represent a first European managerial post for Cannavaro in charge of a team that finished seventh in Italy’s second division last season.

The club won promotion to Serie A for the first time five years ago, but finished bottom in 2017-18, losing their first 14 games in the top flight.

They then returned to the top spot for the 2020–21 season, but again the club could not avoid the drop.

Cannavaro has been out of management since leaving Guangzhou Evergrande last year

In February, Cannavaro said he was in the running for both the Everton and Watford managerial jobs, due last season.

On the Everton job, the 48-year-old was interviewed for the position by majority owner Fahrad Moshiri, but he ultimately understands why he chose to appoint Lampard instead – someone who has been part of English football throughout his life.

‘I met the owner [Farhad Moshiri] and he was so clear to me, he told The Telegraph in an interview.

‘I explained to him my philosophy, my strategy. But it is of course understandable when you have the opportunity to take Lampard, who stays [in England]who knows better than me, perhaps, the Premier League.’

Reports in Italy claim the 2006 World Cup-winning captain has agreed a two-year deal

On Watford, he continued: ‘They told me they would find a coach in a few days and of course he is a coach with experience in the Premier League, he knows the players.

‘I know I can’t be wrong now. I have to choose the right club – in England, Italy, Spain.

‘Now everyone wants big results in a short time, so I have to be sure of the club.

Benevento have been relegated in their only two Serie A seasons in the club’s history

– Even if it’s a small club, I don’t care because I just want to be a coach so I can share my experience. I’m really sure I can do a good job.’

He now appears to have made the move, which comes after a glittering playing career that saw him represent Napoli, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid.

He won two LaLiga titles with the Spanish team as well as 136 caps for the Italian national team.