Italy: Eritrea fugitive to be prosecuted for human smuggling

ROME (AP) – An Eritrean fugitive is being extradited to Italy to face charges of human trafficking after he was detained at Ethiopia’s airport while trying to board a flight bound for Australia, Italian police said on Wednesday.

Ghebremehdhin Temesghen Ghebru, 35, is accused of helping lead a people smuggling operation that led people from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Sudan to Libya, where they then boarded migrant smuggling boats bound for Italy and eventually Northern Europe, police said in a statement. a statement.

Police said Ghebru had been wanted for more than a year by prosecutors in Palermo, Sicily, and was detained at Addis Ababa airport, Ethiopia, using an Australian passport, thanks to cooperation with Interpol and Europol, as well as Dutch and UK law enforcement agencies. .

Italy is the destination of choice for Libya-based people smugglers who charge migrants seeking to reach Europe hundreds or thousands of dollars each for the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean.

just last week, Ethiopian authorities handed over to the Dutch justice another Eritrean man suspected of leading a migrant smuggling network that has funneled people from Eritrea to the Netherlands. The man, whose identity has not been released, is suspected of human smuggling from 2014-2020.

