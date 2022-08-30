Italian woman’s culture shock at bland food served for dinner at her Australian friend’s house

<!–

A young Italian woman has shared the culture shock she “wasn’t prepared for” when she went to an Australian friend’s house for dinner — and the “life lesson” she learned from the experience.

Romanée Virgara, from Adelaide, grew up in Australia with her Italian family, but was shocked when she was presented with a “boiled lamb chop, a few peas and a few pieces of carrot” over dinner at an Australian friend’s home.

In a TikTok videoshe also said she was surprised when her boyfriend left the table without finishing her food or helping with the dishes.

Romanée (pictured), an Italian woman who grew up in Adelaide, said she was shocked by the tasteless food she was served at dinner when she first went to an Australian friend’s house

She said she was only served a ‘boiled lamb chop, a few peas and a few pieces of carrot’ with ‘no salt or seasoning to be seen’

‘In Italian culture, food is everything. It brings people together, you sit down and enjoy a nice meal, flavors, wine, it all happens’, explains Romanée.

“But I remember going to my friend Soph’s house for dinner and I was all excited and her mom brought dinner and I got a boiled lamb chop, a few peas and a few pieces of carrot and I was like is this is the?’

Romanée said she was willing to try the food and “give it a go,” but there was “not an ounce of salt” or “herb to see’.

Romanée was also surprised when her boyfriend wasn’t scolded by her parents for leaving the table before finishing dinner and not helping with the dishes.

The Italians The shock continued as her friend left the table before she’d finished everything on her plate.

“I waited for her father to start yelling at her because she didn’t finish her food and she just left the table and didn’t wash the dishes,” she said.

“But he wasn’t yelling, nobody really cared and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s something else.'”

Romanée said she took a ‘life lesson’ from the event, making sure she eats before going to an Australian dinner party, but has since met some ‘stunning’ Australian chefs.

Her video was viewed more than 494,200 times, with hundreds of the comments sharing their similar experiences.

‘Egyptian here. Married to an Aussie (with a very English mother). This is every time I visit the in-laws. I felt this in my soul,” said one woman.

‘I’m also Italian, when I was 10 I went to an Australian friend’s house and they made penne bolognese with tomato sauce (ketchup). Traumatized forever,” laughed a second.

‘Aussie raised by an Arab mother, I was fed GOOD. I remember being served nuggets and tomato sauce at a sleepover. Not calculated’, a third recalled.