Italian tycoon’s £20million superyacht burns off coast of Spain

A £20million superyacht owned by a company boss worth more than £400million has gone up in flames off the coast of a Spanish island.

The 150-foot vessel caught fire Thursday afternoon in Cala Saona, west of the Mediterranean island of Formentera, just a month after it was delivered to its owner.

The Spanish Coast Guard dispatched two lifeboats to the area when the nine passengers and seven crew aboard Aria SF abandoned ship following a Mayday appeal following a failed attempt to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of injuries.

The black smoke that caused the fire could be seen as far as the neighboring island of Ibiza.

The owner of the superyacht, which only left the yard last month after being sold in 2019, is called Paolo Scudieri.

The 61-year-old is the chairman of automotive interior components manufacturer Gruppo Addler, which was founded in 1956 by his father Achille, and his net worth is estimated to be around £410 million.

Father of four Scudieri, who lives in Naples, is Monaco’s tourism ambassador and the founder of a group that owns 19 restaurants in Italy.

It was not immediately clear Friday morning if he was on board, although specialized yacht websites say the vessel is not currently available for charter.

Scudieri ordered the ship in 2019 but only took delivery last month and has now seen the ship go up in smoke

The superyacht that went up in flames, with a pool, five bedrooms and gym, was set to make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival later this year.

It is thought to have been towed to Ibiza by a coastguard vessel. An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

A spokesman for the Spanish Coast Guard, speaking after the fire was almost out late Thursday, confirmed: ‘Seven crew members and nine passengers are all safe.

“They were evacuated on a police boat. The fire is almost out now.

“Two coastguard vessels, Salvamar Acrux and Guardamar Concepcion Arenal, were mobilized by our coordination center in Palma, Majorca after the alarm was raised at 5pm yesterday/Thursday.”