Italian teenage princesses Carolina and Chiara Di Bourbon look stylish in Saint Tropez

Two Italian princesses have been photographed stepping out in style in sunny Saint Tropez in the south of France.

Princesses Maria Carolina, 19, and Maria Chiara Di Bourbon-Two Sicilies, 17, may not have always been the most instantly recognizable faces to royal viewers, but in recent years they have garnered fans as they show off their luxurious lifestyle on social media. media.

And now the sisters, born to Prince Carlo, Duke of Castro – who lays claim to the now-defunct throne of the former House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies – and Princess Camilla, Duchess of Castro, have been caught at Club 55 in Saint Tropez.

Photos of the glamorous sisters, who split their time between Italy, Monaco, Paris and St. Tropez, show them beaming as they cruise a speedboat to a dock, wearing complementary outfits in bubblegum pink and blue.

Maria Carolina, Duchess of Calabria and of Palermo – or Carolina for short – cut a stylish figure in a two-piece blue raspberry outfit with a loose sleeveless shirt casually tied in a knot.

Her long blond locks were worn loose and fell down her back, and she wore a natural makeup look.

The final touches to her outfit were dangling statement earrings in a matching shade of blue and a large tote bag made of pink lace.

Meanwhile, her younger sister Charia, Duchess of Noto, wore the same ensemble in pink, with the same bag as her sister, in a shade of blue.

She also gave the final touches to her look with a pair of yellow dangling earrings, loose blonde locks and natural makeup.

The House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies is a cadet branch of the Spanish royal family that descended from the Capetian dynasty and ruled southern Italy and Sicily in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Although the family has no official duties, they devote their time to charitable work and promoting the interests of southern Italy.

Meanwhile, the princesses enjoy a life of luxury by spending their time between Italy, Monaco, Paris and St. Tropez, soaking up the sun, wearing designer labels and making the most of their family’s wealth.

They are also actively involved in charity work and stand alongside Europe’s most elite socialites, who speak fluent English, French and Italian.

Over the past few years, they’ve built up a huge fan base sharing snaps of their luxurious lives on Instagram and clips of themselves on TikTok, dancing, showing off their style and having fun in various glamorous locations.