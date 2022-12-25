Italian immigrant toddler Uma Tomarchio is diagnosed with cancer again before Christmas

A little girl who battled two cancers while her Italian immigrant parents desperately raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to treat her illness has now been diagnosed with an even more aggressive cancer over Christmas week.

Four-year-old Uma Tomarchio was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2020 before she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May of this year.

Despite being born in Australia, Uma is not covered by Medicare because her parents, Giuseppe Tomarchio and Lucia Gardini, moved to Melbourne on a work visa seven years ago and are not citizens.

It prompted family friend Megan Mahon to start a fundraiser GoFundMe to raise $300,000 for a life-saving bone marrow transplant for Uma.

After successfully raising the money and receiving the transplant, Uma was declared ‘cancer-free’ at the end of October – until the family went into shock when they learned just before Christmas that their little girl now has lymphoma.

Ms. Mahon wrote on the GoFundMe page on Christmas Day, “So this is Christmas… I really wish I came to you with a feel-good Christmas story about Uma. Unfortunately that is not the case.’

She revealed that Uma “fell unwell in early December” after receiving the bone marrow transplant just over a month ago.

“She was hospitalized with a fever,” she continued.

“Within days she had deteriorated and was sent to ICU with massive amounts of fluid and swollen lymph nodes in her neck.”

Uma was on dialysis as the fluid and toxins were drained from her body, Ms Mahon said.

She was eventually diagnosed with EBV – Epstein-Barr virus. Doctors believe the virus (which is responsible for mononucleosis and can make even healthy people sick) was present in the bone marrow donor cells,” she said.

“Devastatingly, earlier this week Uma was diagnosed with lymphoma – cancer of the lymphatic system. It is known that for an immunosuppressed person, contracting EBV is a risk factor for developing lymphoma.”

Ms Mahon said her family and close friends were ‘still reeling at this news and couldn’t believe that this beautiful girl must once again find the strength to fight another form of cancer’.

She asked readers to “say a prayer” for Uma and her family this Christmas as she battles lymphoma.

The fundraiser raised $390,000 and Uma received a bone marrow transplant in October. However, in early December, the toddler began to feel unwell again and doctors discovered she now had lymphoma

Uma’s parents Lucia Gardini and Giuseppe Tomarchio were desperately trying to raise money for a $300,000 bone marrow transplant for their daughter earlier this year after she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Their private health insurance company told them it wasn’t covered, and the hospital demanded half of the payment — $150,000 — before booking the surgery.

The family spoke about the ordeal with Carrie Bickmore on Ten’s The Project in August.

“She is a very sweet, very cheerful girl, she is always smiling, even in the hospital when she is very ill, she always finds a way to smile,” Ms Gardini told Bickmore.

“One night she was very sick, vomiting and running a fever and she just looked at me and said, ‘I’m not flying to the sky, mom, don’t worry, I’m staying with you,'” she said

“Even then, she was trying to make me feel better at that moment.”

The Project host, overcome with emotion, struggled to respond — managing a “wow” as she swallowed back tears.

An emotional Carrie Bickmore fought back tears when she spoke to Uma’s parents about The Project in August (pictured)

“Uma was diagnosed with (acute lymphoblastic) leukemia two years ago, she initially responded well to treatment and immediately went into remission,” explained her father Giuseppe.

“But she relapsed and the disease mutated into a rarer and more aggressive form.”

Ms Gardini told Bickmore ‘she’s been through a lot of chemotherapy and we were just beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel’.

“We can’t come and do it in Italy for several reasons, especially since such a trip is not safe for her at the moment.”

The family had tried to return to Italy once before, but Uma had a seizure before boarding the plane.

“Uma was born here, she spent two years in and out of the hospital, the doctors know her, the nurses know her, she knows the place like a second home.”

Lucia Galdini and Giuseppe Tomarchio revealed their fight to raise money to help their daughter (pictured)

Ms Mahon explained that the family have lived here for seven years after arriving as students and working towards their permanent residency, but are currently on work visas.

“Giuseppe is a partner in a business with his cousins, pays taxes and employs more than 20 Aussies,” Ms Mahon said.

“The company is still young and was hit hard by Covid.”

“The family is an active member of their local community and contributes to society, but due to the complicated visa situation, they are not covered by Medicare for this life-saving treatment.”

The family was told that their application for permanent residence would not be approved due to Uma’s health condition.

“We give Australians jobs, pay the taxes, do everything by the book to make this country better and be a good part of the community,” said Ms Gardini.

The Melbourne family has been living in Australia for seven years (LR photo: Solejai, Lucia, Uma and Giuseppe)

Until 20 August 1986, babies born in Australia were automatically Australian citizens, but then the law was changed to allow children to meet one of two criteria.

One or both parents must be an Australian citizen; or they must have lived in Australia from birth until they turn 10.

According to the Medicare Australia website, ‘Medicare is Australia’s universal health insurance. It guarantees all Australians (and some foreign visitors) access to a wide range of health and hospital services at low or no cost’.

For those who hold a Medicare card, the cost of essential surgery at a public hospital is free in most cases.

The GoFundMe page for Uma and her devastated family has raised more than $390,000 to date.