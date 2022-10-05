Italian helicopter pilot cheats death by regaining control at last second after wind puts it in spin

<!–

This is the incredible moment an Italian helicopter pilot comes inches from death after veering into a rocky mountain before regaining control at the last second.

The stunning footage was captured in Merano during a training exercise for the Alpini, Italy’s specialist alpine army.

The AB-205 helicopter, from the 4th Army Aviation Regiment ‘Altair’, was taking part in a joint international exercise in South Tyrol when it ran into trouble.

The wind direction at high altitude caused the helicopter to begin rotating to the right as it attempted to land on Monday.

But when the pilot tried to correct it by turning left, the helicopter continued to spin out of control in the sky as it crashed into the rocks.

David Cenciotti, an aviation expert, said: ‘If this happens while the chopper is still in the air, just let it go until it stops.

‘The difference is that in this case the helicopter had already landed and the risk of crashing is quite clear.’

At one point the helicopter was up on its end with its nose pointed at the edge of the cliff.

But at the last second the pilot regained control and lifted the helicopter out of danger.

The craft was returned to Bolzano airport with some damage to one of its wings.

Cenciotti said a fellow pilot considered the video ‘proof of a miracle’.