Italian girl, seven, is crushed to death when 440lb marble statue falls on her at German hotel

A seven-year-old Italian girl was crushed Friday by a 440-pound marble statue while on holiday in Germany with her parents.

Lavinia Trematerra of Naples, southwest Italy, was playing with a boy in the hotel courtyard when the unfixed statue fell on top of her from the pedestal on which it had stood for about 20 years.

The tragic accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in Munich, in southwestern Germany. She was crushed by the statue in full view of her father, reports said.

Three people in the hotel heard Lavinia’s screams, ran to her aid and lifted the statue of her. Paramedics arrived at the scene in Munich’s Isarvorstadt district and attempted to resuscitate the youngster while taking her to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, almost two hours later, Lavinia succumbed to her serious injuries.

The Munich police, who have launched an investigation, said the statue weighed about 200 kilograms (441 lbs) and was 1.4 meters (4ft 7in) high.

According to the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, the statue stood on a 40 by 40 centimeters (1.3 ft by 1.3 ft) concrete slab.

A few hours after the accident, her mother, lawyer Valentina Poggi, wrote on social media: ‘You are and will remain our angel. Rest in peace, love of our lives.’

Her father Michele Trematerra, also a lawyer, wrote: ‘Our lives have changed.’

Police are investigating the incident and will investigate claims that Lavinia may have climbed the statue before falling on top of her.

A police spokesperson said on Sunday: “As per the current status, we exclude intentional action.”

