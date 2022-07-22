Italian eco-zealots glue their hands to Botticelli’s masterpiece Primavera at Florence art gallery

Italian eco-fanatics are gluing their hands on Botticelli’s masterpiece Primavera at a Florence art gallery in the latest climate change stunt inspired by Just Stop Oil vandals.

Three environmentalists attached themselves to the glass cover of the iconic Renaissance painting in the Sala Botticelli of the Uffizi Gallery in Italy at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The protest was led by an unnamed man and two women – from the climate activist group Ultima Generazione ‘Last Generation’ – who rolled out a banner in front of them that read: ‘Last Generation No Gas No Coal’.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the activists, who had paid for tickets to enter the gallery, have been removed from the gallery by the police.

Fortunately, the ‘special protections present’ did not cause any damage to the artwork.

A statement from the gallery read: “Had special protection not been decided by the management a few years ago for the museum’s most important masterpieces, we would have had significant damage to the work today, as has happened in other museums recently.” . .’

However, the group posted a statement on their website explaining that they make sure they take “great care” and examine artworks so as not to cause any harm.

They wrote: ‘We have made every effort not to harm Botticelli’s Primavera. Neither the frame nor the glass protecting the canvas was exposed to any risk.

‘To be sure, we consulted restorers who advised us to use an adhesive that is suitable for glass and window frames. It’s important for us to value art, not damage it, as our governments do with the only planet at our disposal.”

The protest comes after Just Stop Oil activists caused a stir earlier this month when they protested at the National Gallery by covering John Constable’s The Hay Wain with their own version featuring double yellow lines, pollution and a washing machine.

Two students who are eco-protesters covered the world-famous painting in London with a counterfeit ‘undated’ version including aircraft, before gluing their hands to the frame in a protest against British oil and gas projects on July 4.

The group said their revamped version of the priceless work from 1821, which depicts a rural scene on the River Stour in Suffolk, shows a “nightmare scene showing how oil will destroy our countryside.”

Art historians and experts have all expressed concern that the vandals, two Brighton university students who had previously appeared at Just Stop Oil protests, would have caused irreparable damage to the 19th-century masterpiece.

The National Gallery later released a statement clarifying that The Hay Wain suffered minor damage to the painting’s frame and varnish, both of which have been treated before being re-hung in Gallery Room 34.

Dr Adrian Hilton, fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, previously said: ‘How is this possible in the National Gallery? I mean, it’s a John Constable masterpiece; a national treasure. Is it really that easy to put it on paper or – God forbid – destroy it?’

Just Stop Oil activists have staged similar protests at art galleries in Glasgow, Manchester and London in the past month – as the group blocked a motorway on Wednesday, causing traffic chaos on the M25 for nine hours.

Three eco-activists accused of causing nine hours of traffic chaos by climbing the gantry above the M25 are facing charges after pleading innocent.

Cressida Gethin, 20, Alexander Wilcox, 21, and Emma Mani, 45, are charged with causing public nuisance after a Just Stop Oil demonstration on Wednesday morning.

They are accused of forcing the highway to close in both directions by climbing a portal and unrolling banners.

They pleaded not guilty before the Ealing Magistrates’ Court in west London on Friday.

Specialized police climbers lower a protester via a winch operated by climate campaign group Just Stop Oil after climbing an above-ground motorway portal above the M25

The protester is led away by officers after three different sections of the M25 endured chaos on Wednesday with closures and massive traffic backlogs

The defendants are said to have committed to junctions 14 and 15 on the southwest side in Surrey. The 117-mile M25 encircles London.

Gethin, of Dorstone, Herefordshire; Wilcox, South Fifth Street, Milton Keynes; and Mani, of High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, were released on bail.

They then appear before the Inner London Crown Court on August 19.

“Police were notified that protesters were planning to cause disturbance on the M25 and so police arrived on the scene,” said Beata Murphy, who charged at Ealing Court.

“The decision was made to shut down traffic on the road because it was just too dangerous and the protesters continued to walk across the portal.

“There were long traffic jams in both directions. Several flights could not take off at Heathrow Airport because the staff could not get to work.’

The court was told that a total of 26 flights were delayed due to the Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Poyle Interchange, causing “incredible losses to the airlines.”

Ms Murphy added: “The protesters were wearing safety harnesses and hung from the gantry.

“Once the police got to the top of the portal, the protesters went limp and refused to obey, endangering themselves and the officers.”

A police van waits as protesters from climate campaign group ‘Just Stop Oil’ climbed above motorway portals on the M25 between Junction 14 and Junction 15, closing both lanes

Mani’s defense attorney, John Briant, said: “This is a complex case involving multiple statements and witnesses.

“I anticipate complex legal arguments and it is perfectly appropriate to be tried in the Crown Court.

“There will be Article 10 and 11 arguments in terms of human rights.

“There will be legal discussions as to whether the action was a public nuisance. If it was a nuisance, there was a reasonable excuse.’

He added: “There will be fights about recklessness and fights about the police and how they have responded and whether it is proportionate to prosecute.”

The case was referred to the Crown Court due to its ‘unusual legal complexity’.

In a statement released shortly before the demonstrations, Just Stop Oil said it “declared the M25 a place of civil resistance this week.”