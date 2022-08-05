Italian decathlete’s race is ruined when he has to cover his genitals after not wearing underwear

An Italian decathlete’s race was ruined when he was forced to slow down and cover his genitals with his hands after entering the competition without underwear.

Alberto Nonino was running the 400m race at the 2022 World U20 Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia, when he experienced the accident.

The 18-year-old Italian started last night’s race strong and got into a good position through the first corner, putting him well in the race to win.

However, it soon became apparent that he was experiencing discomfort, with footage of the race looking down to check his shorts.

That’s when he realized his penis had popped out, and as he tried to stay in the race, he had to use his hands to cover himself.

Despite Nonino’s best efforts, the problem persisted a few more times as he backed up the straight and rounded the final two corners.

But his race was not over yet. Putting his manhood back into shorts, he was able to impressively overtake two of his rivals as the final stretch approached.

However, when he reached the final straight, the other runners began to pull away.

Nonino, with his mind elsewhere and in a desperate attempt to maintain his dignity, slowed down as he used his hands to hide his genitals from the crowd.

As the seven runners covered the final meters, the Italian fell behind – crossing the finish line last in 51.57 seconds. According to World Athletics, his personal best in the 400 meters is 51.12 seconds.

The press soon attributed Nonino’s short-related troubles as the reason behind his sudden delay. Journalist David Sanchez de Castro did not hold back in his description of the embarrassing incident on Twitter.

However, it soon became apparent that he was experiencing discomfort, with footage of the race looking down to check his shorts and trying to sort himself out.

‘Last series of the 400 meter decathlon. Italian Alberto Nonino in lane five starts very well but crosses the finish line last. He had his cock out, literally,” Sanchez told his followers.

Realizing that his followers may not fully understand what had happened, he wrote a more descriptive follow-up, saying, “Maybe I misunderstood myself. His penis escaped from the side of his shorts and he had to hold it because he couldn’t run properly, which is normal when your dongle is swinging back and forth.’

The Spanish-language press blamed the Italian’s delay on his lack of underpants, while Nonino alluded to his problems in a post on Instagram.

“I just want to talk to you about the commotion there has been on blogs and social media in general,” he said in his Instagram story.

“I am aware that it was clearly an accident and I want to tell you that I am aware of the response and that you do not have to send me the links to the blogs that are out there.

“I try to laugh about it now, but immediately afterwards I felt terrible and I am grateful to my friends and family for helping me process what happened a few hours later.”

The runner also criticized some of the attention the incident got, saying it could have upset him had he not been more resilient.

“The journalistic world is concerned about cases of bullying all over Italy and around the world and then publishes these articles that could have done a lot of damage to a more sensitive person,” the Daily Star said. reported.

The decathlon featured athletes competing in 10 separate events over two days. The first day consists of: 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m. The second day’s events are 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1500m.