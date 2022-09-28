‘It will NEVER get a smile from me’: Dolphins special teams coach not amused by ‘butt punt’ in win

The mistake made by Miami Dolphins gambler Thomas Morstead was a funny accident for most of the world – that is, most of the world outside the Dolphins locker room.

With the team back in its own end zone, in the final stages of a tight game against the Bills, leading 21-17, Morstead had very little room to execute a punt to push Buffalo back with a chance. for them to win the game.

Instead, Morstead couldn’t find enough clearance between himself and the offensive line and kicked the ball into the back of special teamer Trent Sherfield. The punt went off Sherfield and out of bounds for a safety.

As Miami held out for the win, the “Butt Punt” was the main talking point that emerged from the match. Dolphin special teams coach Danny Crossman isn’t happy about that.

Dolphin punter Thomas Morstead kicked a teammate’s ball against Buffalo on Sunday

Dolphins special teams coach Danny Crossman isn’t smiling after Morstead’s blunder

“Absolutely zero amusement and a 100 percent critical error that has a chance of losing a match. It will never get a smile from me,” Crossman told the Miami Herald.

While Crossman may have been angry, the game seemed to work in the dolphins’ favor. Despite giving up crucial two points – making the score 21-19 and giving possession to the Bills – Morstead’s ensuing kick-off locked Buffalo deep and started at their own 23-yard line.

With 1:25 left in the game, Buffalo QB Josh Allen propelled Buffalo to the 43-yard line of Miami. There, the Bills were pushed back to their own 47 to try and get on the field and get outside the boundaries.

The Dolphins put pressure on them and forced Allen to throw an emergency pass at McKenzie. The ball was caught, but McKenzie couldn’t get out of bounds. A frenzied battle to get everyone on the line was in vain, with the Dolphins winning at home and improving to 3-0.

Safety made the game much closer, but a subsequent kick-off pinned the bills further back

Despite the advantage the yardage gave them, Crossman said taking safety before kick-off was never considered by the coaching staff.

“I think the distance you’re going to defend will be about the same,” Crossman said. “It’s also a momentum game that you never want to give up.”

It’s worth noting that Morstead averaged 48.2 yards per punt in the 2021 season. While that’s a good number, if Morstead got the point to that average, it would have moved Buffalo about 100 feet closer to the end zone.

Although they needed a touchdown to win the game, Buffalo also had about eight seconds left to play.

So while Crossman may be upset about the gaffe, it may have been the reason the Dolphins were able to improve to 3-0.