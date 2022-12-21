‘It will be tough on Scotty if he is left out’: Smith speaks out on Boland v Hazlewood battle

Batsman Steve Smith says Scott Boland will be a bad luck story if he is overlooked for the Boxing Day Test, but believes his Ashes heroics will serve him well with the national selectors.

Smith said on Wednesday the selectors face a “very difficult” decision as to whether to keep Boland, who has a stunning record in his short testing career, or recall veteran Josh Hazlewood, who missed the two-day Gabba clash last weekend due to an injury. .

Boland has 25 wickets at an average of just 10.36 in five Tests, building on his stellar debut against England almost exactly a year ago when he claimed figures of 6-7 in the second innings in the Boxing Day Test of England off for only 68.

Steve Smith during Australian training at Allan Border Field. Credit:Getty Images

He claimed 2-28 and 2-14 in Sunday’s six wicket win over South Africa, and would also appeal to the box office on Boxing Day as he would be the only Victorian in the XI.