‘It will be tough on Scotty if he is left out’: Smith speaks out on Boland v Hazlewood battle

Batsman Steve Smith says Scott Boland will be a bad luck story if he is overlooked for the Boxing Day Test, but believes his Ashes heroics will serve him well with the national selectors.
Smith said on Wednesday the selectors face a “very difficult” decision as to whether to keep Boland, who has a stunning record in his short testing career, or recall veteran Josh Hazlewood, who missed the two-day Gabba clash last weekend due to an injury. .
Boland has 25 wickets at an average of just 10.36 in five Tests, building on his stellar debut against England almost exactly a year ago when he claimed figures of 6-7 in the second innings in the Boxing Day Test of England off for only 68.
He claimed 2-28 and 2-14 in Sunday’s six wicket win over South Africa, and would also appeal to the box office on Boxing Day as he would be the only Victorian in the XI.
Hazlewood has stated that he is happy with his progress in recovering from his sideload, and has a career record that many are the envy of – 217 wickets at 26.16. He will have to prove in the MCG nets this week that he can deliver long periods at a good pace.
Loading
“It’s a tough decision for the selectors,” Smith admitted. “It’s a nice problem to have when the guys are playing really well. We have two high quality bowlers there for us to choose from.
“I definitely think it will be difficult for Scotty if he is left out. Boxing Day last year he was just incredible, and he’s been incredible since he started. Then you have Josh Hazlewood, who has been a quality artist for a long time. [It’s a] very difficult decision, [so let’s] just wait.”
Smith, who was happy to rebound with the bat after scores of 36 and 6 on a raging green top in Brisbane, said Boland’s Ashes heroism as he claimed the Johnny Mullagh medal as best in the field would help his cause.