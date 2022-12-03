‘It was the very worst conversation of my life’: Matt Hancock on telling his wife about his affair

Matt Hancock today reveals the depths of his anguish over the affair that ended his marriage, describing the moment he told his wife as the “very worst conversation of my life.”

In his explosive pandemic diaries, published in today’s Mail on Sunday and The Mail+, the former health minister describes his “terrible black dread” at the prospect of his affair with Gina Coladangelo being revealed, and talks about the “devastating implications of our feelings for each other.”

The Tory MP, who received critical acclaim – and much praise – for his recent appearance on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…..Get me out of here!’, also writes of how then Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the ‘kindest of confidants” throughout the drama, even filming Mr. Hancock’s resignation on his wobbly cell phone.

Among today’s other revelations in the diaries, Mr. Hancock:

Describes his war with former No. 10 adviser Dominic Cummings, who “shot at” him and “itched to fail,” despite the “s**tshow” of Johnson’s controversial Durham aide’s infamous “mega breach.”

Describes extraordinary tensions with Czar Kate Bingham, who called her “totally unreliable” and said they had a “massive blowout” over her alleged obstructionism, including trying to block vaccines from India.

Admits it was his fault he made a total mistake with the Covid app failing to record data from NHS tests.

Writes that Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was endlessly “maneuvering” and using the pandemic to further her separatist cause.

condemns the EU’s handling of the vaccine, which was “enough to make anyone a Brexiteer”.

Recounts how the Transport Department pushed for a 24-hour notice before introducing self-quarantine for travelers from Spain because the then Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, was on vacation in the country. He writes that border enforcement was a “mess,” with most passenger tracing forms “going straight into the trash.”

Says he feared Rishi Sunak’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ initiative would lead to a spike in cases.

Was jubilant at meeting his test goal, writing “let naysayers put that in their pipe and smoke it”

The most passionately personal parts of the diaries are about Mrs Coladangelo, who was on the ITV set in Australia to greet Mr Hancock as he emerged from the jungle.

The relationship with Ms Coladangelo, a friend since their university days at Oxford who worked with him in the health department, came to light when The Sun obtained CCTV footage of the couple embracing in his offices, in violation of its own rules that prohibit social distancing. enforce.

Mr. Hancock writes: ‘The joy of falling in love – when you are supposed to be happily married – is accompanied by anxiety. You know, with terrible black fear, that sooner or later the relationship must be revealed and everything will come crashing down.”

The Suffolk MP, who suspended the party whip over signing up for the ITV show, says the pair “knew the devastating implications of our feelings for each other.” [but] ‘tried to find the least painful way of being together’.

After the call from The Sun, Mr Hancock said he ‘knew what I had to do right away’. I had to tell [my wife] Martha right away, because it had to come from me and no one else. I also knew I had to tell the kids – it would be incredibly painful, but I couldn’t hide from them forever. They deserved to know too. Having the Minister of Health as a husband or father during a global pandemic has been incredibly hard on the family, and I’m miserable.”

Before going to his family, Mr. Hancock writes, telling Mr. Johnson, whom he describes as “no stranger to personal turmoil and, as it turned out, the kindest confidant in these appalling circumstances.” He was thoughtful, considerate and as supportive as he could be to all involved.”

He adds, “I explained it all: that Gina and I had recently fallen in love, and had fallen deeply in love. I told him how I had known Gina for more than half my life – we first met when we worked together on student radio in Oxford – and I brought her to the [Health] department to assist with public communications.

“I told him that we had spent an enormous amount of time together during the pandemic and that we had fallen in love. As silly as it sounds, I had absolutely no control over it.’

Mr Johnson said he would keep his minister ‘on standby’ because while Mr Hancock had broken the guidelines, he had not broken the law.

Mr. Hancock writes, “With those words in my head, and in utter confusion, I went home to talk to Martha. It was – and remains – the worst conversation of my life.’

Mr. Hancock went into hiding in a futile attempt to weather the growing storm.

“I became more and more isolated politically,” he writes. “I felt desperate for my family, my children and Gina’s family and her children, and powerless to protect them. Worse was the knowledge that Gina and I had done all this to them.

Gina’s feelings of shame and guilt almost overwhelmed her. The jokes and cartoons on social media were unbearable. We were publicly humiliated time and time again… It’s all my fault, of course. I knew I had to take responsibility. I knew in my heart that I had to resign.”

Mr Hancock then travels to Checkers, the Prime Minister’s country retreat, to tender his resignation – while Mr Johnson films his words on his mobile phone.

“In the end, the great machinery of the state was nowhere. Just me and the prime minister were fiddling with an iPhone. He stood on the grass and held the phone while I said my piece. It took a few times to get right. He nodded so sympathetically during the first take that the camera swung up and down. In the end it wasn’t perfect, but I didn’t care: I had to get it out.”

Mr. Johnson then offered one final signature piece of advice: “Time to dive under the ice cap.”

Matt Hancock’s book sales royalties will be donated to NHS Charities and dyslexia charities.