‘It was such a good performance’: England boss Sarina Wiegman hails her side’s Euro 2022 win

England are 90 minutes away from glory after beating Sweden in their Euro 2022 semi-final last night to secure their place in Wembley’s showpiece on Sunday.

Goals from Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze put the Lionesses in control before Alessia Russo’s daring heel made it 3-0 and Fran Kirby’s lob set the shine on a perfect performance.

It offers the chance to win England’s first major trophy at a sold out Wembley against France or Germany. ‘We’ll make it a party,’ said cheering manager Sarina Wiegman.

Sarina Wiegman was all smiles during her press conference after the match in the semifinals

The English boss was especially impressed by her party’s performance in the second half

‘They sing, the music is on, there is dancing. We’re going to celebrate a little now. But as we said before this tournament, we have a dream. We have come a long way now and we want to go all the way.

“We played so well in the second half. I thought we struggled a bit in the first half. We didn’t start very well, they had a big chance in the first minute. We had some trouble with the way they played defensively. We kept getting better and the player found solutions.

“In the second half we had full control of the game and we got a little more space. This will be watched across Europe and around the world. It was such a good performance. I think they have shown a few times that they are very resilient.

“The players have found their way within the game. I am so, so incredibly proud of them. We want to make a difference, we hope we have everyone, the whole country is proud of us and that more girls and boys will play football.’

Wiegman is 19 games unbeaten since taking over in September and admitted she hadn’t expected such an impressive run.

“When you come in, of course you hope it goes well and that you connect with the staff, the people of the FA and of course the players. I think there was a click from the start.

That’s hard work too, because you know I don’t want to take things for granted. You feel the energy and you feel that people believe in how you want to work and play. The results are really very good and that is very nice.

Sometimes it’s very tight, we know how tight the game against Spain was, sometimes it’s going in the right direction, sometimes it’s going in the wrong direction, but you still believe in what you’re doing. I hope we do even better on Sunday.’

Wiegman said she had no preference over whether it be Germany or France at Wembley on Sunday. “It doesn’t really matter who it’s against. We’re going to prepare anyway.’