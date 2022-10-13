‘It was mentioned to me before’ – Deontay Wilder open to ‘intriguing’ fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou who has been linked to Tyson Fury crossover bout
Deontay Wilder is the latest high-profile boxer to talk about a potential fight with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
The former WBC heavyweight king will try to recover from consecutive Tyson Fury defeats when he returns to the ring in Brooklyn, New York City on Saturday night.
He takes on Robert Helenius, a perennial contender who has high profile wins over Adam Kownacki, Erkan Teper and Derek Chisora, but has suffered defeats to Gerald Washington, Dillian Whyte and Johann Duhaupas.
Ahead of his highly anticipated comeback fight, Wilder has talked about a future match-up with longtime rival Anthony Joshua, who he believes will remain boxing’s greatest.
Now he has turned his attention to Ngannou, who he says is “definitely” interested in fighting.
“I think that would be an intriguing fight, and it would be a fight that would generate a lot of interest,” Wilder told Insider.
“It’s been mentioned to me before and Al agreed. There’s the old saying, “If it makes dollars, it makes sense.” And he agreed too.”
“Who knows. Maybe we’ll see that battle in the future. And if we do? Oh boy. What a fight to watch. The future is bright!”
Ngannou has been strongly associated with a fight with ‘The Gypsy King’ who invited him into the ring at Wembley Stadium in April to discuss a hybrid rules fight, immediately after he knocked out Dillian Whyte and announced his retirement.
However, ‘The Predator’ is currently recovering from knee surgery and is not expected to return to fighting until 2023 and it remains to be seen whether he will box or defend his UFC belt.
Ngannou appears to have fought in the UFC for the last time as his current deal came to an end in January when he took a decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.
Due to a championship clause in his contract, Ngannou is tied to promotion for three more fights or a year – whichever comes first.
The 36-year-old has been negotiating a new contract with the UFC for months, but the two sides have yet to come to a deal, meaning Ngannou could soon become a free agent and fight boxers like Wilder and Fury.
