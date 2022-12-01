‘It was just obscene’: Chris Hemsworth’s training regime for Extraction 2 sounds utterly ridiculous

Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to the challenges of getting into divine shape, but the Thor star’s workout regimen for his upcoming Netflix movie sounds even more ridiculous than usual.

While promoting Hemsworth’s new Disney Plus series, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, sports scientist and ultramarathon swimmer Ross Edgley, in a recent interview with TechRadar, gave an insight into the actor’s “obscene” physical preparation for Extraction 2, due on Netflix sometime in 2023.

“When I was lucky enough to be on the set of Thor,” Edgley told us, “Chris would film a 12-hour day, and at the end he knew he had to do his rope conditioning. [for Limitless], so he would just start disappearing on a rope. But he did something like four movies in a year – I think it was Extraction [2]Thor: Love and Thunder, Spiderhead and [one other]. His working capacity was so great.

“He gets bigger and he eats eight meals a day for Thor, then everyone says, ‘Oh God, we need you for extraction [2]because that character is a little bit more [athletic].’ So he just stopped eating so much and started running half marathons to lose weight. That would leave most people in bed. It was just obscene.”

Rapid diet changes and daily half marathons? Perhaps that’s the advice our regular fitness and wellness editor, Matt Evans, should heed for his own marathon preps (just kidding, Matt – spare yourself!).

Even Edgley, who holds several world fitness records – including one for becoming the first man in history to swim the entire circumference of Britain (2,860 km) in just 157 days – found Hemsworth’s extreme dedication to his film roles inspiring. .

“For me, as an athlete, I’m so used to periodizing my training,” explains Edgley. “I have an event. There is a mesocycle for recovery. Everything is meticulously planned. And then I see Chris doing 12-hour filming days and still training for rope climbing [and everything else]. It got me thinking outside the bubble that is strength and conditioning. That’s one thing I took away [from filming Limitless with Chris]: his work ethic.”

As the name suggests, Extraction 2 is a direct sequel to Sam Hargrave’s 2020 Netflix original movie, and will see Hemsworth’s seemingly indestructible hero, Tyler Rake, return for another high-stakes (and invariably globe-trotting) ops special. mission.

Not much is known about the premise of the film outside of Netflix’s similar-sounding official synopsis, but the streamer did share a behind-the-scenes teaser for Extraction 2 back in September:

As mentioned earlier, Extraction 2 is scheduled for release in 2023, but no season window has been provided yet. Its predecessor – one of the best Netflix movies at the time – was released in April 2020, so there’s a chance Netflix will take the symmetrical approach and drop Extraction 2 in April 2023, but that’s really just speculation on our part.

In any case, we’ll be reporting on Extraction 2 and more new Netflix movies in the coming months, so keep an eye on TechRadar for the latest.