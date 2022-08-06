It should be TRUMP in 2024 – and Ron DeSantis should wait until 2028. Conservatives plot the future

When President Donald Trump takes the stage at a major conservative conference in Dallas on Saturday, he will likely have just received a boost to his 2024 plans in the form of a straw poll that will almost certainly rank him as the clear favorite among those in attendance. .

But that’s not the end of the story as far as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose star is on the rise this year.

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference want him to first continue the work he is doing in Florida before taking on the national MAGA torch in the 2028 election.

Shane Trejo, of Republicans for Renewal, said both men were the kind of leaders the grassroots party should be trying to emulate.

“I think it would make a lot of sense if Trump runs in 2024 and then DeSantis to finish what he’s doing in Florida, make Florida a red state for generations to come, and then run in 2028,” Trejo said.

“DeSantis is a young man…that seems best for the party and to keep the movement from falling apart.”

CPAC Texas attendees don’t want to choose between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the 2024 Republican nominee. People like exhibitor Shane Trejo want Trump to run, while DeSantis continues his work in Florida before taking over the MAGA mantle in 2028

DeSantis consistently ranks second to Trump when Republicans are polled about who they want to run for the Republican nomination by 2024. Trump has yet to announce his plans

If merch is a yardstick, CPAC visitors are four square feet behind Trump

Around him, the exhibitor hall at the Dallas Hilton offers its own straw survey.

Patriot Mobile’s booth sells its phone subscriptions next to a cardboard figure of Trump dressed as Rambo.

Stalls sell ‘No fault, I voted for Trump’ T-shirts.

And the story of the Russia investigation is for sale in the form of a children’s fairy tale book.

Trejo’s booth is one of the few where DeSantis has a poster with the quote, “America needs a new generation of leaders.” On the other side, Trump says, “You will never take back our country with weakness.

While Trump is at the forefront, DeSantis has put on a strong show in recent months, using his position in Florida to generate national headlines.

His opposition to vaccine mandates made him a conservative figurehead during the pandemic. And he’s spent the past year aligning with his parents as he battles what he describes as “awakened indoctrination in our schools.”

It’s no surprise that CPAC attendees are Trump loyalists eager for him to return to activity in 2024

Trump Cuts Are Used To Sell Conservative Cell Phone Plans At CPAC Texas In Dallas

Its Parental Rights in Education Act, nicknamed “Don’t Say Gay” by critics, prohibits any instruction regarding sexual orientation or gender identity in the first grades.

And on Thursday, he made headlines again nationwide when he released the elected as Tampa’s prosecutor for refusing to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.

With that kind of profile, he now holds a consistent second place for Trump among Republicans who have been asked to choose their preferred candidate for 2024. And last month, he overtook the former president for the first time in a Florida poll.

The result is a slew of stories of Trump and DeSantis fighting for control of the party.

That has confused some Trump allies.

A group within the former president’s inner circle has pushed Trump to announce his run sooner rather than later and leave DeSantis before he gets more purchases.

Trump will almost certainly tease the idea of ​​a 2024 run in his speech on Saturday. Still, questions remain about whether he will eventually trade his daily round of golf and string-free fundraiser for a campaign that is back in the spotlight of the media and the financial constraints of the Federal Election Commission.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took the stage on Friday. The far-right troublemaker received one of the biggest receptions of the day in the great hall

MyPillow founder and Trump loyalist Mike Lindell addresses the media at the CPAC convention at Hilton Anatole, Dallas, Texas. 05 August 2022

But the consensus at the conference was that Trump is still the man and DeSantis’ moment will come later.

Martha Johnson, 69, a retired systems analyst traveling from Mississippi, said she wanted Trump to be the nominee in 2024.

“I should say Trump because DeSantis will have another term in Florida,” she said. “He has work to do there.”

The two occupy the same political corner of the Republican party. And Trump world insiders insist that the idea that the two would fight for the nomination is a media creation, and that they would likely strike a deal that would meet the aspirations of both.

Kevin Caldwell likened Trump to the famous Red Adair oil well firefighter, making him exactly the kind of leader to fight the crises facing the country.

“I really think a guy like DeSantis — the class he brings to the table, the education he brings to the table, his overall ability to get things done in a two-pronged way, the way he’s also willing to work on to stand against critics – is going to be a necessary part,” he said.

“I think it’s just too early for that.”