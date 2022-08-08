IT repair man who set up camera in his home to film female visitors is jailed for 18 months 

A voyeur who abused his role as an IT repairman to steal hundreds of intimate images of women has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Ian Lloyd, 35, of Gobowen, Shropshire, found ways to download intimate photos when given computers and cell phones to fix.

He also set up a hidden camera at his former home in Flintshire, to watch unsuspecting women as they changed using his pool.

The facts came to light when a victim reported suspicious behavior Wrexham Leader reports:.

Mold Crown Court heard 13 victims of his “depraved” behavior were identified, although there were many more in the 12-year footage.

Judge Niclas Parry told Lloyd it was “calculated, planned, deliberate and selfish behavior.”

Ian Lloyd, 35, of Gobowen, Shropshire, found ways to download intimate photos when they had to fix computers and cell phones

He said the crime was committed “without any regard for the privacy and dignity of your victims.”

Prosecutor Karl Scholz read a statement from a victim, which was filmed changing to use the pool at Lloyd’s home.

She said her self-esteem “hit rock bottom” after hearing what had happened and that she had suffered “overwhelming” stress.

Another woman read a statement in court and said she felt “sick”.

“I can only describe it as a violation,” she said.

A third victim said Lloyd’s insult “made her crawl,” while another said she felt “paranoid, suspicious of new people and no longer extroverted.”

Lloyd admitted five counts of voyeurism and eight of computer abuse. He told police he was intrigued to see women undress, the prosecutor said.

Mold Crown Court heard 13 victims of his ‘depraved’ behavior were identified, although there were many more in the images spanning 12 years

Lloyd had previously been convicted of downloading sexual images of children.

Mr Scholz said Lloyd’s shattered wife had separated from him, although she was not a victim of the violations.

Judge Parry added: “Because there are so many victims, because of the breach of trust, because of the significant impact, the case is simply too serious to be adjourned and the sentence must be served immediately.”

He has to register as a sex offender for ten years and a sexual harm prevention order has been issued for the same period.

Henry Hills, on the defensive, said Lloyd had taken steps to address his offense and entered therapy.