It might be a new rule of nature

Scientists studying mice from the Andes Mountains in Patagonia noticed something they couldn’t explain: The mice from the western side of the mountains were larger than those from the east, but DNA said they were all of the same species. The researchers examined the skulls of 450 mice from the southern tip of South America and found that existing biological laws did not explain the size differences. Instead, in a new newspaper in the Journal of Biogeographythe scientists put forward a new hypothesis: The mice on the western slopes were bigger because that side of the mountain range gets more rain, meaning there’s more food for the mice to eat.

“There are a lot of ecogeographic rules that scientists use to explain trends that we see over and over in nature,” said Noé de la Sancha, a research associate at Chicago’s Field Museum, an assistant professor of environmental sciences and studies at DePaul University. and the corresponding author of the article. “With this paper, I think we may have found a new one: The rain shadow effect can cause changes in size and shape in mammals.”

The mice that de la Sancha and his colleagues examined in this study are shaggy, soft-haired mice, Abrothrix hirta. “They are very cute little fools, they have soft white bellies,” says de la Sancha. “They live in the mountains, which makes them unique, but they’re also found at lower elevations. In general, they haven’t been studied very well.”

De la Sancha’s colleague, Pablo Teta of the Museo Argentino de Ciencias Naturales “Bernardino Rivadavia” in Buenos Aires, Argentina, began studying the shaggy soft-haired mice as part of his dissertation. “He saw that some individuals of the species were very large and some very small. He thought they were different species. But their mitochondrial DNA suggested that they were one species, even though they are so different,” de la Sancha recalled. . “We wanted to investigate why that is, to see if they followed some kind of rule.”

There are many “rules” of nature that explain patterns we see in life. For example, Bergmann’s rule explains why animals of the same species are larger at higher latitudes. White-tailed deer in Canada are larger and bulkier than their skinny Floridian cousins. Bergmann’s rule explains that this is because a thicker body relative to your surface area helps you retain heat better, just as large pieces of food take longer to cool than smaller bites.

To try to find a pattern to explain the size differences, the researchers used statistical analyzes to compare measurements of 450 mouse skulls. They then tried to map their findings to different biological rules to see if they were suitable. Bergmann’s rule didn’t work; there was no strong correlation between mouse size and how far north or south the specimen lived. Other rules emphasize the role of temperature or precipitation, with mixed results for different groups and situations. This team didn’t think that latitude, or any of 19 other bioclimatic, temperature or precipitation variables, was the best way to describe the different shapes and sizes of the mice. However, there seemed to be a longitude pattern — how far east or west the mice lived.

De la Sancha and his colleagues realized this could be related to what biologists call the “resource rule.” “This rule suggests that where there are more resources, individuals of the same species are larger than when there are fewer resources,” says de la Sancha. For example, some deer mice found in deserts and other habitats tend to be smaller in drier areas of their habitat. Another hypothesis suggests that some animals tend to be smaller in mountains than in adjacent plains in North America. Our study found a mixed consequence of these rules.”

The size of mice seemed to follow the rule of resources, but the question remained: Why were there more resources on the western slopes of the southern Andes than on the eastern slopes? De la Sancha had a “Eureka!” moment while teaching a class of students at Chicago State University.

“Believe it or not, when I was teaching ecology, one of the things I taught was the rain shadow effect,” says de la Sancha.

The rain shadow effect is a product of the way water vapor travels across mountain ranges. The air above the ocean absorbs water vapor, and as the ocean naturally warms, this water vapor rises. Prevailing winds, such as the jet stream going from west to east, push this air from the ocean to land, and as the air makes its way over mountain ranges, it gets colder as it gets higher. The water vapor in the cold air condenses and falls as rain. If the mountain is really high, the air will run out of moisture by the time it reaches the other side of the summit. “Essentially, one side of the mountain will be humid and rainy, and the other side will have cold, dry air. On some mountains, the difference is extreme. One side can be a tropical rainforest, and the other side will be almost desert like,” says de la Sancha. “There is a rain shadow effect in most of the mountains on the planet, we see this phenomenon all over the world.”

In the middle of his lecture, de la Sancha realized that the rain shadow might explain why there was more food on the western side of the Andes, and thus why the mice were bigger there. “That same day I went home and wrote to Pablo,” he recalls. “I was like, ‘Dude, we need to talk about the rain shadow.'”

The rain shadow did indeed match the size of the rodents neatly – the first time, to De la Sancha’s knowledge, anyone has shown the effects of the rain shadow on mammal size. And while it’s only been shown for one species of mouse so far, de la Sancha suspects he and his colleagues have uncovered a greater truth — perhaps even the basis for a rule of their own someday.

“It’s exciting because it might be something more universal. We think it’s more of a rule than an anomaly,” de la Sancha says. “It would be worth testing it on many different taxa.”

However, the findings may mean that the shaggy soft-haired mice, and many of their fellow mammals, are facing a tough time. “The scary part is that we show that climate patterns, at least to some degree, are important to determine the morphology of the mice — their shape and size, directly or indirectly through the sources they can find,” says de la Sancha. “With climate change, we know that we will see dramatic temperature changes and changes in precipitation throughout the year. While these may not be the most important variables affecting the well-being of the mice, they are important in determining available food sources.” If the weather patterns change and affect the plants growing in the region, the mice may no longer be able to thrive as they once did.

In addition, notes De la Sancha, animals are already moving up mountains to escape the effects of climate change. “At some point you run out of mountain,” he says. “There’s nowhere else to go. We don’t know what’s going to happen, but it doesn’t seem right.”

The unclear future of these mice in the face of climate change is a good reason to study animals like mice, which often go unnoticed, according to de la Sancha. “It’s important to understand how little we know about most small mammals,” he says. “They can be good indicators of long-term changes in our environment. We need to study them more. Our findings also show why museum collections are so important. This research was based on museum collections from Argentina, Chile and the US. An amalgamation of years and years of collecting and big data sets.

“This article would not have been possible without museum collections and highlights the importance of museum and collection-based research and its global support,” notes Teta. “This kind of research helps us better understand the global, universal rules of how life on Earth works.”

