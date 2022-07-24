‘It looks like a whole different team’: Jadon Sancho feels Erik ten Hag is reviving Man United

Manchester United midfielder Jadon Sancho is confident of an improved return on the pitch from his side after Erik ten Hag made them look like ‘a very different team’.

United are unbeaten in the four friendly matches they have played under Ten Hag, with three wins (including a 4-0 win over Liverpool) and a draw.

Sancho has played a key role in the squad’s early success, scoring three goals in four games, just one less than his tally for all of last season.

Jadon Sancho said Manchester United feel like a ‘different team’ under new boss Erik ten Hag

Speak with ManUtd.com, Sancho reflected on what went wrong last season and how that could change. He said: ‘Last year wasn’t great and I feel like everyone has something to prove for next season.

“We don’t want to put on performances like last year and upset the fans. Some fans have traveled a long time to go to the stadium and not see us perform.

“I’m sure everyone will make up for that this year and make sure we put in 100 percent every game we play and make sure the fans are smiling at the end of the game.”

United are without European football this season after a disappointing sixth place in the league last year.

Ten Hag wants to make Manchester United a competitive force in English football again

Sancho also discussed the impact that ten Hag has on Old Trafford. He continued: ‘The training, especially in the pre-season, has been really positive and all the guys have taken on board what he says [ten Hag].

“You see it in the games, we create a lot more chances, hold the ball more and just make good things out of the style we play.

“This pre-season we have the same players but it just looks like a completely different team and I think that’s something we’re working on and I feel like we’re getting better.

“The manager likes team bonding and having fun together and doing things like team dinners and things like that. So yes, it helps.’

The Red Devils start their league campaign on Sunday 7 August with a home game against Brighton.