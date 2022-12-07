Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Tech

It just got a lot easier to find the best custom maps and modes in Halo Infinite

Christmas has come early for Zeta Halo as The Winter Update gets another facelift. The new content comes just in time for a celebratory free-for-all that makes it easier than ever to play custom maps, modes, and the latest variant of The Pit.

Halo infinity is the sixth installment in 343 Industries’ sci-fi fantasy darling. The first part of the winter update added a co-op option (opens in new tab) to the main campaign, and we didn’t expect the next update to come until later in 2023, when the third season ends.

