It is time to rethink how we deliver aid to Syria

A crucial UN Security Council resolution allowing cross-border aid deliveries to Syria without the approval of the Syrian government expires in January. Since 2014, these deliveries have been a lifeline for millions of people in rebel-held areas in the north of the country. Failing an extension, amid deteriorating winter conditions and a global economic crisis, could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Contrary to the general perception that the situation in Syria has been resolved and that Syrians no longer need urgent humanitarian aid, conditions, especially in the rebel-held northwest, have long been deteriorating. The Assad regime and Russia continue to block access to food, medicine and other necessities of life. The COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the ensuing global economic downturn have exacerbated the crisis. High inflation in neighboring Turkey also had a devastating effect on the region’s economy, where the Turkish lira is widely used along with the US dollar.

Today, some four million people in northwestern Syria are in urgent need of assistance. More than 3.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) are food insecure. Clean water is scarce. Dangerous communicable diseases such as cholera are spreading as families prefer to spend what little money they have on food rather than cleaning supplies. The security situation is also deteriorating, with clashes between armed factions increasing, ISIL (ISIS) attacks and government bombings. Last month, rocket attacks on the Maram IDP camp in Idlib killed at least 10 civilians, including children.

Despite all this, we have witnessed a sharp drop in humanitarian aid to Syria, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the international funding shift to the crisis in Ukraine. As a result, humanitarian organizations are struggling to keep up with the widening gap between increasing needs and diminishing resources.

As the deadline for extending the authorization for cross-border aid approaches, the way the international community delivers aid to Syria needs to be rethought. There are certain steps that can be taken to ensure that millions of Syrians, who have endured years of conflict, do not continue to suffer.

First, it should be recognized that Russia’s approval is not necessary to provide cross-border aid to Syria under international humanitarian law (IHL).

Moscow has been obstructing international efforts to provide aid to the beleaguered people of Syria from the very beginning. It was Russia that demanded that the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on cross-border aid be renewed every six months – originally renewal was annual – and has constantly threatened to let the resolution expire. But under IHL, all parties to the conflict are obligated to allow humanitarian actors to deliver essential supplies to affected populations — no one is allowed to veto humanitarian action.

Currently, diplomatic attention is focused on ensuring the renewal of the resolution on cross-border aid. But there is a need to shift focus, recall the responsibilities of the international community under IHL and devise alternative solutions to keep aid flowing across the border in the event of non-renewal in January.

Several states and international organizations are already working towards this goal. For example, the United Kingdom has led to the creation of an alternative pool to facilitate the flow of funds to international and Syrian NGOs in the event of non-renewal in January 2023. But the UN is unlikely to continue its cross-border aid operations without a resolution of the UN Security Council in accordance with its interpretation of what constitutes respect for the principle of state sovereignty. However, if a recent report convincingly argued on behalf of the American Relief Coalition for Syria (ARCS) that UN entities have a legal mandate to continue cross-border relief operations under international law. Appealing to the UN Security Council only perpetuates the politicization of aid to Syria.

Second, the international community should now also start thinking about changing the type of aid it provides to northern Syria. Parties should focus not only on meeting basic, immediate humanitarian needs, but also on facilitating development and building resilience in the region through long-term projects focused on sustainability and localization. This is not only a challenge to raise additional funding in a resource-scarce environment, but also to better align humanitarian and development efforts.

While some donors, such as Norway and Switzerland, are shifting to multi-year financing and support for development programs in Northwest Syria, there is still much room for improvement.

Shifting to a long-term approach that promotes economic recovery, builds capacity to deliver services and supports resilience would be beneficial, even if the UN Security Council resolution on cross-border aid is extended for another six months in January, as it will increase the region’s dependency of long-term external help and support. And if the resolution is not extended, such an approach would become even more important.

Shifting the focus from international aid to capacity building is critical, also given the potential for the large-scale return of Syrian refugees in the coming year.

In Turkey, where millions of Syrians currently reside, anti-refugee rhetoric is gaining ground amid a burgeoning cost-of-living crisis. In the run-up to the 2023 elections, opposition parties are taking advantage of growing anti-refugee sentiment by pledging to return Syrians en masse to their homeland. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK party has also taken up the refugee issue. Erdoğan himself has spoken of plans to return at least a million refugees across the border.

The possible return of hundreds of thousands of refugees to Syria requires urgent attention from humanitarian and development organizations and donors. The increase in demand for the overstretched funds and financial resources will make it more difficult to even sustain the current low level of supplies to those in need. Most refugees will not return to their places of origin, but will become internally displaced persons in northwestern Syria – an increasingly crowded area grappling with economic and humanitarian crises. There are huge issues regarding safety and security given the documented “human rights violations and persecution at the hands of the Syrian government and affiliated militias” suffered by returnees from Jordan and Lebanon, in addition to ongoing fighting between non-state armed groups in areas beyond government control.

National and international organizations must devise plans and predict scenarios based on the reception of large numbers of returnees throughout northern Syria. The international community and the UN must step up their diplomatic efforts to ensure that such negotiations are conducted in an organized manner so that refugees can return safely and voluntarily.

In short, after years of hesitant support, the international community has a duty to enable the four million people trapped in northwestern Syria not only to meet their basic needs, but also to build resilience.

Regardless of the fate of the UN Security Council resolution on cross-border aid, unconditional access to essential aid, especially food and water, must be guaranteed to all Syrians in the short term. This requires international media attention and fundraising campaigns to boost donations to the Syrian crisis, which has largely faded from public awareness due to the proliferation of global crises. In the longer term, Syrians must be empowered not only to survive, but also to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

The Syrian people must not be held hostage by politics.

