‘It has hurt feelings and that is one regret’ – Goswami on not winning a World Cup
“For the last two years, I thought every series could be my last, especially with Covid-19 postponing cricket to 2021,” Goswami said. “I went through a lot of injuries. I took it series by series. After that [2022 ODI] World Cup I thought maybe the trip to Sri Lanka would be my last. But during the World Cup I got injured and I was not fit enough to tour Sri Lanka. This is the last ODI series before the T20 World Cup (in February 2023) and so I thought I would go to the NCA [National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru]do a lot of rehab and come to England for my last series.”
“Let it [women’s IPL] the announcement will be made officially and then I will decide,” she said. “At this moment I am ending my career from international cricket.
“As a ball girl at the 1997 Women’s World Cup, I watched the final at the Eden Gardens between Australia and New Zealand and that day I dreamed that one day I might represent my country. That’s how I started and put in a lot of effort. efforts to represent my country.”
“You’re going to get hurt and that’s when your character is required for you to come back every time you fall down. I felt then that it would have been better if I hadn’t been a fast bowler. I wanted back then that I should have been. a dough. I wouldn’t have had so many injuries”
“Nineteen-year-old Jhulan, when she made her debut in 2002 in Chennai, was absolutely raw,” she said. “She just wanted to bowl fast and wanted to take one wicket because she didn’t know if she would be able to continue or not. She didn’t know if her performance could be sustained or not. Her aim was just to represent India and bowl fast. That desire to bowl fast stayed with me forever.”
“If we would have won one of them [two World Cup finals], it would have been great for Team India and women’s cricket,” she said. “That is the ultimate goal for any athlete. When you put in so much hard work, you prepare for four years and if you win the trophy it’s a dream come true. Unfortunately we played three finals including T20 [World Cup in 2020] but was unable to win the final. It has hurt feelings and that’s regrettable.”
When Goswami started, Indian women primarily played 50-over cricket and four-day first-class cricket. However, as T20s were used as the vehicle to drive women’s cricket around the world, one-day cricket gradually faded from the calendar. As a result, the way bowlers prepare now is very different from how she did.
“As a bowler, cricket is changing day by day and there is more pressure on the bowlers because of the limitations and how you prepare is the important thing,” Goswami said. “You have to be skilled, and that requires an effort from the player as well as the team. You cannot decide that you will play for the next 10-12 years. You have to go season by season. You have to be fit, you have to be very strong to take the mental and physical pressure and have to deliver in crunch situations. Now the girls are very professional and there are decent enough bowlers in this team. I hope the current bunch will play for a long time. “
Goswami’s career had its share of injuries. She joked that she might have been better off if she had been a dough.
S Sudarshanan is sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo