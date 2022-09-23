‘It has hurt feelings and that is one regret’ – Goswami on not winning a World Cup

It was a press conference unlike any other in Indian women’s cricket. Jhulan Goswami, who will play her final international on Saturday, had more than the usual handful of journalists there to meet her, virtually, of course. The questions ranged from her favorite memories and regrets to the big one: what now. And Goswami showed the patience of a fast bowler who has raced into 20 long years while tackling them.

“For the last two years, I thought every series could be my last, especially with Covid-19 postponing cricket to 2021,” Goswami said. “I went through a lot of injuries. I took it series by series. After that [2022 ODI] World Cup I thought maybe the trip to Sri Lanka would be my last. But during the World Cup I got injured and I was not fit enough to tour Sri Lanka. This is the last ODI series before the T20 World Cup (in February 2023) and so I thought I would go to the NCA [National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru]do a lot of rehab and come to England for my last series.”

Goswami has been a constant feature despite the changing landscape of Indian women’s cricket, and will end her two-decade career at Lord’s.

She is not yet sure to play the women’s IPL, which is expected to take place in March 2023.

“Let it [women’s IPL] the announcement will be made officially and then I will decide,” she said. “At this moment I am ending my career from international cricket.

“When I started, I never thought of playing for so long. Those days we used to represent WCAI (Women’s Cricket Association of India) and after 2006, we [have been] under the umbrella of BCCI. I used to do a two-and-a-half-hour one-way train journey from Chakdaha train and go home and then go back to training the next day. [But the] best memory was when I represented India… getting my India cap from my captain [Anjum Chopra] and bowl the first over of my career. It was the most important moment of my life.

“As a ball girl at the 1997 Women’s World Cup, I watched the final at the Eden Gardens between Australia and New Zealand and that day I dreamed that one day I might represent my country. That’s how I started and put in a lot of effort. efforts to represent my country.”

“You’re going to get hurt and that’s when your character is required for you to come back every time you fall down. I felt then that it would have been better if I hadn’t been a fast bowler. I wanted back then that I should have been. a dough. I wouldn’t have had so many injuries” Jhulan Goswami

“Nineteen-year-old Jhulan, when she made her debut in 2002 in Chennai, was absolutely raw,” she said. “She just wanted to bowl fast and wanted to take one wicket because she didn’t know if she would be able to continue or not. She didn’t know if her performance could be sustained or not. Her aim was just to represent India and bowl fast. That desire to bowl fast stayed with me forever.”

Goswami was part of two 50-over World Cup finals – in 2005 and then in 2017, when India lost by just nine runs. The veteran steady bowler said not winning a World Cup was a regret but was hopeful for the current crop of players who would go far.

“If we would have won one of them [two World Cup finals], it would have been great for Team India and women’s cricket,” she said. “That is the ultimate goal for any athlete. When you put in so much hard work, you prepare for four years and if you win the trophy it’s a dream come true. Unfortunately we played three finals including T20 [World Cup in 2020] but was unable to win the final. It has hurt feelings and that’s regrettable.”

When Goswami started, Indian women primarily played 50-over cricket and four-day first-class cricket. However, as T20s were used as the vehicle to drive women’s cricket around the world, one-day cricket gradually faded from the calendar. As a result, the way bowlers prepare now is very different from how she did.

“As a bowler, cricket is changing day by day and there is more pressure on the bowlers because of the limitations and how you prepare is the important thing,” Goswami said. “You have to be skilled, and that requires an effort from the player as well as the team. You cannot decide that you will play for the next 10-12 years. You have to go season by season. You have to be fit, you have to be very strong to take the mental and physical pressure and have to deliver in crunch situations. Now the girls are very professional and there are decent enough bowlers in this team. I hope the current bunch will play for a long time. “

Goswami’s career had its share of injuries. She joked that she might have been better off if she had been a dough.

“When I got injured, I realized that I’m going to miss the series, [and some] Matches [and] had to sit back and not participate,” she said. “But that’s what a fast bowler is all about. You will get hurt and this is when your character is required to get back up every time you fall down. I felt then that it would have been better if I had not been a fast bowler. I wished then that I should have been a dough. I wouldn’t have had so many injuries’.

With India having sealed the three-match ODI series against England – registering their first series win over hosts England since 1999 in the process – the stage is set for Goswami to make a grand exit. A good individual show will be the icing on the cake.