‘It has become a joke’ – Ramiz Raja on being ousted as PCB boss

“Politics should not mix with cricket,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel. ‘This is a cricketers game and a playing field for them. Some people come from outside the circle and to fit a person [Sethi]They had to change the entire constitution. I have not seen this anywhere in the world.

“There is etiquette to do things and it has been done in the middle of the season when teams visit Pakistan. Then you changed the head of the team.” [Mohammad Wasim] regardless of whether it is good or bad. He has played Test Cricket for Pakistan, and you should make them leave with respect.

“And then he [Sethi] he tweets late at night at 2:15 a.m. that Ramiz is gone. It hurts because I have played for Pakistan. It has been made as if a messiah [Sethi] has arrived, who will take the game to new heights. We know what are the motives behind this. They love the law and want to be the center of attention; otherwise they have nothing to do with cricket and have never lifted a bat. They have changed the setup in the middle of the season, they bring back Micky Arthur. Saqlain Mushtaq’s term would end in January anyway. Saqlain has played more than 50 [49] Evidence, it is a legend. This is no way to treat cricketers.”

Ramiz and other PCB board members were replaced by a 14-member management committee, headed by former board chief Najam Sethi, by Shahbaz Sharif, who recently replaced Imran Khan as Pakistan’s prime minister. The committee has 120 days to change the PCB constitution, bringing back the 2014 version, which was superseded in 2019.

The PCB constitution, either 2014 or 2019, grants the sponsor the right to name two direct candidates to the PCB Board, one of whom is elected as chair. With the change of government usually comes a change of chair and board management, almost immediately. But as the new government, with a coalition of various political parties, worked its way through more pressing issues at home, Ramiz slipped under the radar and continued in office. But his departure was inevitable sooner or later.

Ramiz: “I would say it is political interference”

“It’s frustrating when they tell you to retire after 12 months when they gave you a three-year term,” Ramiz said. “I would say it’s political interference because you want to recruit somebody politically. It won’t help cricket and it won’t help with the [lack of] continuity. It leads to pressure on the cricket board, the system, the national team and the captain. The constitution has to be robust. It occurs only in Pakistan. I will continue to raise the issue on international platforms. It has become a joke.”

Under Sethi, in less than a week, the PCB terminated the contract of chief selector Wasim and dissolved all committees formed under the now-defunct 2019 constitution. This was the first decision the new board took after formally taking office on Thursday. past, while also appointing Shahid Afridi as interim chief selector for New Zealand’s ongoing series. The committee is also expected to bring in foreign coaches in men’s and women’s teams.

The Test team chosen for the New Zealand series was also reviewed; Three players were later added to the original Test squad, while Sarfaraz Ahmed was raised from the bench to replace Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI.

The Pakistani government has already revoked the 2019 constitution under which the PCB operated and gave Sethi’s committee full executive powers to revive the 2014 constitution. In addition to changes to the board and its structure, that constitution will also bring back to departments nationwide. cricket: they were removed in 2019 after Imran became prime minister [the PM automatically becomes the PCB’s patron].

After his departure from the PCB, Ramiz could return to streaming, and Sethi confirmed that the PCB would have no problem with that.