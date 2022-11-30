‘It gives us a breather but it’s not the ultimate goal’ – Tamim on Bangladesh’s World Cup qualification

Bangladesh’s qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup has taken Tamim Iqbal by surprise ahead of the three-match home series against India that begins on Sunday. Bangladesh was one of seven teams to qualify directly for the World Cup after the second ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele ended in a draw.

“I was surprised to see that we had completed qualifying,” Tamim told ESPNcricinfo. “I thought we should win one of the last six games, but it came early because of the results of the other teams. It gives some breathing space, but it’s not the ultimate goal. We need to finish in the top four if possible. “

Bangladesh have won five of their last six ODI series under Tamim’s management, culminating in their first series victory in South Africa in March this year. Tamim’s winning percentage of 59.25 is currently the best for a Bangladeshi captain in ODIs

“I think the way we qualified is a great achievement,” said Tamim. “I felt like when this qualifying thing came up, we took it very seriously. We knew we had some away games as well. We didn’t want to wait until the end to qualify. “I want to do really well . If we qualify as one of the top three or four teams, it makes sense to talk about wanting to play in the semi-finals or finals. Going in as team No. 4 means you have done well over 20-23 games. For a team like us, it would give us some confidence.”

Tamim’s partnership with coach Russell Domingo is a major factor in Bangladesh’s recent success. Domingo was under pressure after Bangladesh’s double series defeats in Zimbabwe, after which the BCB brought in S Sriram as a technical advisor – effectively the head coach – for the Asia Cup (in the T20 format) and the T20 World Cup.

Tamim, who retired from T20I cricket earlier this year, has reunited with Domingo and the rest of the squad for key ODI and Test series in the coming months. Despite “some rough times” earlier, Domingo said he and Tamim were now on the same wavelength.

“We have a good relationship,” Domingo said. “We’ve had some tough times. Our relationship is good at the moment. We understand each other’s roles. We understand what we want from our team. The next few months are important for the Over-50s. We really want to qualify.” for the semifinals [of the World Cup]. We have a team that can do that.

“That’s the kind of language we’ve been speaking for the last year and a half. We don’t just go there to compete, we want to try and win the league. In those circumstances with our players I think we have a chance.” We have to share this belief because belief in cricket in Bangladesh is not where it should be. There will be some speed bumps, we will lose games, but the ultimate goal is to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.”

Domingo returned to Bangladesh earlier this month after taking a break from the T20 World Cup. He attributed Bangladesh’s ODI success to their understanding of roles.

“We started well by winning at home against the West Indies and Sri Lanka last year,” he said. “We lost in New Zealand, but we came close in one game, which gave us confidence. It’s a format the guys can play well. They’ve won big runs before, so they’re confident in this particular format.”

Russell Domingo: “There will be some speed bumps, we will lose games, but the ultimate goal is to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.”•Gareth Copley-ICC/Getty Images

Bangladesh then defeated South Africa 2–1 in an away match, in what Domingo considers to be one of his best performances as a coach.

“If we had lost in South Africa, we would have been in a different situation today with only six games to go,” said Domingo. “We should have won three or four games at home against England and Ireland, who are a serious team at home. South Africa was a big challenge at the time. We had never won a game in South Africa in our history. ” We never even competed there, so the way everyone contributed, especially the bowlers, was a great series win.”

Bangladesh also defeated the West Indies 3-0 and lost 2-1 to Zimbabwe soon after, but both series were not part of the ODI Super League. They then turned their focus to T20s ahead of the World Cup in Australia and Tamim is aware of the lack of ODI playing time ahead of the series against India.

“The only worrying thing is that we haven’t played any ODI cricket in the last three to four months,” said Tamim. “We’ve played a lot of T20s because of the World Cup. These two are very different formats. It’s very important to get into the ODI mentality. You have to be mentally ready to play against a top side like India.”

Domingo isn’t too concerned about the transition from T20Is to ODIs, largely because the core batting group – Tamim, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim – were not part of the T20 World Cup.

“We know who our best 17-18 players are in this format,” said Domingo. “It’s time to bring it down to 15 for the World Cup. Everyone understands their role. But there are one or two positions you’re looking for, so this series is good to fill those spots.”

Tamim also warned Bangladesh against complacency, saying their ultimate goal was to make it to the ODI World Cup knockouts next year.

“Teams that have won trophies know exactly what needs to be done on a bigger stage,” said Tamim. “But teams like us who don’t have a trophy sometimes don’t know how to go about it. We’ll be playing some really good teams like India and England for the World Cup, which gives us a chance to see where we stand. At.

“We can’t relax just because we qualified. That’s not the ultimate goal. The ultimate goal is to do well in the World Cup, and for that we need to do well in these series. If we don’t do well, we need to be able to discover where we need to improve.”