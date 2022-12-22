‘It feels like I’m not really needed’: Green’s ‘weird’ summer ahead of likely IPL mega payday

Green will have to perform IPL duties – should he be picked up at auction – between grueling test trips across India and then the UK for next year’s Ashes. For now, Green is more focused on trying to make runs and take wickets in upcoming games against South Africa. A lock at number 6 and Australia’s fourth seaman, it was a quiet summer for Green. He hasn’t passed 20 in four innings and has disappointing combined bowling numbers of 2-144. As Australia race to wins in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane, Green’s spot is secure, but even he admits it’s a tricky position to be in.

“It’s definitely been a weird summer for myself because I haven’t had to do too much,” said Green. “It’s probably a sign of how well the team is playing. We’ve won cricket matches and that’s what you want. Watching as a teammate how well the guys play… it’s amazing. “I feel like I’m in a pretty good space batting-wise. I hit the ball well. If you don’t get any play time, that’s pretty much the only way you can see how you’re doing. I feel pretty good in the nets. Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc celebrate a wicket against South Africa. Credit:AP “As an all-rounder, you are the man to help if the team needs it. Right now it feels like I’m not really needed in a way. That’s a sign of how well we’re playing.” Green-shouldered arms for questions on the Gabba pitch, as he was not in the center long enough during the first Test against South Africa to make an assessment.