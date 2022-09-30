IT employee shares warning to those who use work computer for other things, claims he gets ‘alerts’

<!–

An IT employee has issued a warning to those who use their work computers for personal reasons, stating that employers can see what ‘websites’ you are ‘browsing’.

Once the pandemic hit, remote work became a reality for many employees and employers alike; and working from home gives employees the opportunity to test the boundary between downtime and work time.

Now, however, an information technology professional who regularly posts videos on his tik tok The channel that discusses Internet safety has issued a warning to employees who use their work computers for things that do not pertain to their work.

The IT employee, who appears to be based in the US and uses the username @scarlettsunders on the streaming video app, explained why it’s vital to keep his work computer separate from his personal life in a viral video.

“Let me explain why you shouldn’t do anything but work on your company-provided work laptop,” he said in the video, which racked up more than 129,000 views.

‘I work for a technology company called a managed service provider. What it means is that we are an IT company contracted by your company to manage all your IT’.

The IT employee detailed how he spends his days installing remote management monitoring tools, allowing IT members to monitor any and all issued computers.

He then warned that these computers can be accessed through this tool without any of its users knowing about it.

‘We also have back-end access to your computer via the command prompt, so we can navigate without using a user interface [user interface],’ he continued.

This means they can ‘jump in’ and search your work computer at any time and see what websites you’ve visited and exactly what you’ve been doing.

‘These things can go very deep and alert us to different things going on. Not to mention, if you use a VPN for work, we log a lot of that traffic.”

“Keep your work stuff on your work computer and your personal stuff on your home computer,” he stressed. “If you cross that, a lot of bad things could potentially happen.”

According to technical apolloa leading IT and engineering agency, more than 4.7 million people work remotely at least half of the time.

Many remote employees weighed in to share their thoughts on the IT employee’s warning, and for most, it came as no surprise.

One user said, “I won’t even connect my phone to work WiFi, my stuff is still mine.”

Another added: ‘Just never do anything other than work on your work laptop!’

‘It’s sad that this even needs to be explained. I always keep my stuff separate,” another person wrote.

One user even compared the monitoring to other countries, saying, “So in Europe there is something called privacy laws and employees can have a lot of trouble monitoring what I do on the laptop.”