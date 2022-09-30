It doesn’t matter if your surgeon’s a man or woman 

<!–

According to one study, the sex of a person’s surgeon does not influence their risk of complications.

Japanese researchers found that male and female gastrointestinal surgeons had similar levels of surgery-related deaths and complications to each other.

The female surgeons included in the study were also more likely to be assigned to high-risk patients and had less experience than their male peers.

The findings suggest that fears some patients may have about their surgeon’s gender are unfounded despite stereotypes suggesting otherwise.

The researchers found that despite accepting higher-risk patients and having less overall experience, female surgeons were just as likely to have a patient they operated on suffer serious complications or die as their male peers.

Women make up more than a third of physicians in the United States and are largely concentrated in fields related to women’s or children’s health (file photo)

Women still make up only a fraction of US doctors. Women make up 36% of physicians in the United States, up from 28% in 2007, the AAMC reports. While the growth over the years is significant, they still represent a low portion of physicians overall in the country. Women are also concentrated in just a few fields, making up more than half of pediatric physicians, obstetricians, gynecologists, child and neonatal psychiatrists, but are less prevalent elsewhere. An expert from the AAMC says that if women only enter certain fields, the expected equality in the profession will not be achieved. Source: AAMC

Researchers from Japan Baptist Hospital in Kyoto and the University of Tokyo, who published their findings in BMJcollected data from the Japanese National Clinical Database from 2013 to 2017.

The database includes more than 95 percent of surgeries performed in the East Asian nation.

In total, almost 150,000 operations were analyzed, of which 95% were performed by a male doctor.

Overall, less than 1 percent of the patients included in the study died as a result of complications caused by the operation.

The mortality rate did not change based on whether the operating surgeon was male or female.

Including only distal gastrectomy surgeries – where part of the stomach is removed – and total gastrectomy surgeries – where doctors remove the entire stomach – also found no change in compilations or mortality.

Just over one percent of patients who received any type of gastrointestinal surgery had complications classified as grade three or higher, with no significant difference between genders.

The research team notes that despite similarities to men in overall job quality, women in the field still face barriers.

“The lack of role models is often cited as a barrier to careers for female surgeons,” the researchers wrote.

‘Female surgeons experience interprofessional conflict due to communication failures.

“In addition, it is difficult for female surgeons to reach leadership positions.”

Women are beginning to enter the field of surgery more frequently. A 2020 report from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) found that women made up 36.3 percent of physicians in the US workforce in 2019.

This is an increase from just 28 percent in 2007. Still, they make up a minority of the workforce.

However, women are still largely concentrated in fields related to children, pregnancy and women’s health.

“We have a lot more work to do in terms of gender equity,” said Michael Dill, director of workforce studies at the AAMC, in a statement accompanying the report.

“If most women doctors are still focused on a handful of specialties, then we haven’t gotten to where we need to be.”