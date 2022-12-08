‘It doesn’t add up’: In the bush, just before dawn, Esther Wallace disappeared

Police have not ruled out the possibility that Wallace found his way out of the mountain. He was wearing an orange jacket and black pants, as well as sandals. Searchers have found clothing of interest, but have not confirmed whether it belonged to Wallace. His adult son, Tyrone Stewart, told the Western Central Daily that Wallace was not the type to watch the sunrise and hike in the bush. He would fish, he would camp, but “my mom is not going to see the sunrise, she is not going to walk, especially in sandals”. Bush at Mount Canobolas, near where Esther Wallace disappeared. Credit:steve gosh Tottenham locals who had interacted with Wallace agreed that she was not very good at walking. “It seems a bit weird,” said local woman Amy Radford. Esther Wallace and her son Tyrone Stewart. Credit:Facebook

Officials said Wallace’s partner was not being treated as a person of interest. “He has been very helpful with our inquiries,” said interim superintendent Gerard Lawson. Time is ticking for Wallace’s safe recovery, police said; the search cannot continue indefinitely. “As you can see, the longer she’s missing, the less chance of finding her okay,” Lawson said. Wallace moved through the country of New South Wales. He had lived in Narromine, Lithgow and Canowindra before recently staying with his mother in Tottenham, famous for being the city closest to the geographic center of New South Wales and for running its own global campaign to find a doctor. Wallace’s friends and family have taken to social media to urge her to come forward if she can find a way out of the woods. Charging