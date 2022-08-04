Issa Rae wows in a neon zip-up dress at the season two premiere of HBO Max’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles

Issa Rae attended the world premiere of HBO Max’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles in the City Of Angeles on Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old performer flashed a big smile as she posed for several photos on the event’s red carpet.

The reality show’s second series of episodes will debut later this week.

Big Night: Issa Rae attended the world premiere of HBO Max’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles Wednesday night, which took place at the City Of Angeles

Rae wowed in a curve that clings to neon dresses with a zip-front and plunging neckline.

The insecure star stepped up the glamor by slipping her feet into a pair of black lace-up shoes.

The Primetime Emmy nominated performer with a pair of shiny gold earrings.

Her dark brown hair was combed back and styled into a voluminous ponytail that fell down her back like a waterfall.

Beaming: The 37-year-old performer flashed a big smile as she posed for several photos on the event’s red carpet

Neon: Rae wowed in a wrap-around neon dress with a zip up front and a plunging neckline. The insecure star stepped up the glamor by slipping her feet into a pair of black lace-up heels

Sweet Life: Los Angeles is aimed at a group of young African American professionals who aspire to pursue their respective careers while living in Los Angeles.

The development of the reality series was revealed in May last year.

HBO Max’s executive vice president of Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, Jennifer O’Connell, previously issued a statement Deadline to express her enthusiasm for the project.

“We are excited to collaborate with Issa Rae on this fun, dynamic series about a real group of friends and their unique, yet intertwined experiences in South Los Angeles, which has a unique culture that deserves all the attention. own,” she said.

Glam: Her dark brown hair was combed back and styled in a voluminous ponytail that fell down her back like a waterfall

Rae herself also released a statement to give her opinion on the content of the program.

“We are so proud to present a grounded and fun slice of young Black LA life. We hope the HBO Max audience will identify with and fall in love with this group of friends as much as we do,” she stated.

The artist is also one of the executive producers of the reality show.

The first season of Sweet Life: Los Angeles premiered last August on the HBO Max streaming service.

On Screen: The first season of Sweet Life: Los Angeles premiered last August on the HBO Max streaming service

It was announced that the program had been extended for a second time last November.

The artist then began promoting the return of the series on her social media.

The second season of Sweet Life: Los Angeles is currently premiering on August 4.