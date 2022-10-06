Israel’s Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a hospital in Jerusalem on Thursday, his party said, a day after being admitted with complaints of chest pain.

Netanyahu, 72, was taken to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital the day before after feeling unwell during synagogue services for Yom Kippur’s Jewish fast day.

He underwent medical examinations and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his test results were normal.

The former prime minister is now going back to work and already doing his morning walks, his Likud party said, adding that he thanked the hospital’s cardiology department and intensive care unit for their help.

His hospitalization comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in less than four years.

The November 1 election, like the previous four, will largely focus on whether voters believe Netanyahu, who faces charges of corruption, is fit to run the nation.

