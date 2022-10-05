Israel’s Netanyahu hospitalized weeks before election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized on Wednesday after feeling unwell during Yom Kippur’s Jewish fast day.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said Netanyahu, 72, was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaarei Tzedek Hospital after feeling chest pain while attending synagogue services. Local media quoted the hospital as saying it was undergoing a series of tests that turned out normally but were kept under observation overnight.

In a statement on social media, Netanyahu said: “I feel better and thank everyone for the support and love.”

The hospitalization comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in less than four years.

The election, like the previous four, is largely centered on whether voters believe Netanyahu, who faces charges of corruption, is fit to run the nation.

Opinion polls indicate his Likud party finishes first, but it remains unclear whether allied parties would win enough seats to allow him to form a majority coalition government in parliament.

Yom Kippur, the annual Day of Atonement on the Jewish calendar, is marked by intense prayer and a 25-hour fast.

PART: