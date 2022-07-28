Israeli woman, 30, claims US Secret Service agent punched her in the chest ‘over and over’

An Israeli woman claims she was attacked by a Secret Service agent prior to President Joe Biden’s visit to the country earlier this month.

Tamar Ben-Haim, 30, says the attack happened earlier this month when she was walking on a popular street through a residential area in Jerusalem shortly after midnight.

A large man approached her, she claims, and began to shock her “over and over” with her chest, she said. Fox news.

Ben-Haim said she “felt like a punching bag” being attacked by the gun-wielding officer and that “I saw death in front of me.”

“Before I could understand what was happening, I felt a hard slap in my face and he immediately started hitting me in the chest,” Ben-Haim said.

The attack took place about a week before Biden visited the country, where he received the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor in a ceremony with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that an agent “allegedly engaged in a physical encounter” while in Israel and was sent home after being “briefly detained and interrogated by Israeli police, who sent him without charge.” released charges.”

Israeli TV claims to have found the two men involved via surveillance footage

Arutz was able to find surveillance footage showing the officer exiting a bar just before the attack

The employee was briefly detained and questioned by the Israeli police, who released him without charge. The employee has returned to the United States,” the agency said in a statement

* "I saw death before my face": Woman attacked by Biden secret service man tells what happened * Tamar Ben-Haim, who was attacked by US security guard who participated in preparations for Biden's visit to Jerusalem, News 13 told of the tragic incident — and now it turns out the attacker has been sent back to the US and suspended from his post. She was clearly traumatized after this incident.

Ben-Haim told Israeli TV she was “in total shock,” adding, “He was so strong… I couldn’t even try to defend myself. In my head I thought: you’re not going to survive this. This is the end of your life.’ ‘

She was eventually rescued when an armed bystander started yelling at the officer in English. Ben-Haim said it was clear the two knew each other. She said the other man stopped her attacker and freed her from his grasp.

Ben-Haim managed to get hold of photos of the men before calling the police as they ran away from her down the street.

She says the Israeli police never called her back, all the while she suffered in bed, couldn’t leave and didn’t even know the identity of her attacker until she was contacted by Israeli TV for an interview, who said he was part was at the front desk of the service. attack team.

Ben-Haim says she is weighing legal options and may be requesting an expedited visa to spend time with US relatives while considering something further

“This is not someone from a third world country. America is the example of the world and he works for the president,” Ben-Haim said. “They just sent him back to where he came as if nothing ever happened, and they expect me to just get on with my life”

Ben-Haim was alarmed to learn who had attacked her: “When I heard who he was, I just felt more anger, more pain. He’s not a homeless person from the street. He’s a trained fighter.’

She thinks the United States is “trying to sweep this under the rug” because the agent was allowed to go home and she has not been contacted by US officials.

