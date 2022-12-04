Israeli warplanes strike Gaza as EU calls for ‘accountability’

Airstrikes on Gaza come within a week of 10 Palestinians being killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli warplanes have attacked sites in the Gaza Strip after a rocket landed in southern Israel and tensions have reached boiling point in the occupied West Bank, where 10 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since last week.

The Israeli military said airstrikes targeted a Hamas weapons factory and underground tunnel in the early hours of Sunday, the Associated Press news agency reported.

“The overnight attack continues progress to hinder the build-up of troops,” the Israeli military said in reference to Hamas, the AP reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket, reportedly the first fired in a month, which the Israeli military said landed in an open area near the fence between Gaza and Israel on Saturday night without causing any casualties or damage to property.

The airstrike on Gaza follows outrage over the killing of a young Palestinian man, Ammar Mufleh, 23, by an Israeli soldier in broad daylight on Friday, which was caught on video. The poignant images have sparked anger among Palestinians and are calling on social media to increase resistance to the Israeli occupation.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned Mufleh’s shooting as tantamount to an execution, and Palestinian activists and social media users have adopted the hashtag “Huwara Execution” in Arabic, calling for a response to crimes committed by Israeli forces.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has one pronunciation said he was “deeply concerned about the increasing violence in the occupied West Bank”.

“In the past few days alone, 10 Palestinians have been killed by ISF (Israeli Security Forces). The tragic murder of a Palestinian man, Ammar Mifleh, yesterday by a member of the ISF (Israeli security forces) was the most recent example,” Borrell said.

“Such unacceptable facts must be investigated and there must be full accountability. Under international law, lethal force is only justified in situations where there is a serious and imminent threat to life,” he said.

Rising violence makes 2022 the deadliest year since the end of the second Intifada in 2005, with at least 207 Palestinians killed so far this year in the occupied territories of the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.