Israeli troops hunt for shooter in deadly Jerusalem attack

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli police on Sunday arrested at least three Palestinian suspects in connection with a deadly shooting at a checkpoint in Jerusalem as security forces searched for the suspected gunman.

The gunman opened fire late Saturday at a military checkpoint in East Jerusalem, killing a female Israeli soldier and wounding three other soldiers, one of them seriously. The Israeli army identified the soldier as 18-year-old Noa Lazar.

It was the latest bloodshed in the region’s deadliest violence in seven years. It also came less than a day before Israel was to begin celebrating the weeklong Sukkot holiday, a time when tens of thousands of Jews visit the holy city.

Police said a large group of Shin Bet officers, soldiers and security agents were involved in the quest to arrest the Palestinian attacker.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid offered his condolences to Lazar’s family. “We will not be silent and we will not rest until we bring the horrific murderers to justice,” he said.

The attack came hours later two Palestinian teenagers were killed during an Israeli military attack on the occupied West Bank. One day before, two other Palestinian teenagers aged 14 and 17, were killed by Israeli fire in separate incidents elsewhere in the West Bank.

Rights groups accuse the Israeli armed forces of using excessive force in their dealings with Palestinians, especially young men, without being held accountable. The military says it faces complex, life-threatening scenarios.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Middle East War and annexed the area in a way that is not recognized internationally. It considers the entire city, including East Jerusalem, home to the city’s most important holy sites, as its capital. The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state that includes the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

PART: