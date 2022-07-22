Israeli strike kills three Syrian soldiers near Damascus, Syrian ministry

An Israeli attack near Damascus killed three Syrian soldiers and injured seven others early Friday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

“The Israeli enemy launched an airstrike… from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan… The aggression killed three soldiers and injured seven others,” the ministry said in a statement.

Syrian air defenses have intercepted some missiles, the statement said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said three more people were killed and a total of ten people were injured.

The observer, who relies on a broad network of sources in Syria, said the attacks targeted an air force intelligence agency and a senior officer’s office, who also hit a car near the Mezzeh military airport.

The missiles also destroyed an “Iranian weapons depot,” the observer said.

Since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against its neighbor, targeting government forces as well as allied Iranian-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

While Israel rarely comments on individual attacks, it has acknowledged that it has carried out hundreds.

The Israeli army says the strikes are necessary to prevent its nemesis Iran from gaining a foothold.

Last month, Israeli attacks on Damascus International Airport rendered the runways unusable for weeks.

In addition to extensive damage to civilian and military airstrips, the observer said the attacks targeted nearby warehouses used as weapons depots by Iran and Hezbollah.

The conflict in Syria began with the brutal suppression of peaceful protests and escalated to attract foreign powers and global jihadists.

The war killed nearly half a million people and displaced about half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

(AFP)