Israeli raid in the West Bank sparks clashes, killing one

DEIR AL-HATAB, West Bank (AP) – A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army fire on Wednesday, as troops raided a village in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry said Alaa Zaghal, 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head in Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus.

The military said it would comment on the incident after the Yom Kippur holiday.

Local media reported that an armored convoy surrounded the home of Salman Omran, who posted an unverified video online asking for support. An Associated Press reporter saw heavy gunfire and stone throwing between young Palestinian men who collided with Israeli soldiers.

The WAFA news agency said Omran surrendered after an Israeli bulldozer approached his home. It was unclear why he was wanted by Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said seven people were injured, including three journalists, in the clashes and one of the ambulances was hit by tear gas.

Israel has carried out similar raids in the West Bank almost nightly since the spring, after a spate of Palestinian attacks on Israelis killed 19 people.

Israel says its operations are aimed at dismantling militant infrastructure and preventing future attacks, and has been forced to act due to ineffectiveness on the part of Palestinian security forces. For Palestinians, nighttime raids on their towns, villages and cities have undermined Palestinian security forces and strengthened Israel’s control of the lands Palestinians need for their hoped-for state.

About 100 Palestinians have died in the Israeli raids, making this the deadliest year since 2015. Most of the dead were militants, according to Israel, but also local youth protesting the raids, as well as some civilians, have died in the violence. Hundreds have been detained and many have been placed in so-called administrative detention, allowing Israel to detain them without trial or charge.

The raids have heightened tensions in the West Bank, with a recent increase in Palestinian shooting attacks against Israelis. They have also raised the growing disillusionment among young Palestinians about the tight security coordination between the Israeli and the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, who are working together to arrest militants.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War and 500,000 Jewish settlers now live in about 130 settlements and other outposts among nearly 3 million Palestinians. The Palestinians want that area, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for their future state.

