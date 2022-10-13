Israeli police, Palestinians clash in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli police and Palestinians clashed near East Jerusalem on Wednesday night, in one of the fiercest unrest the embattled city has seen in months.

Tensions in East Jerusalem have been running high this week as police searched a neighborhood for the perpetrator behind a deadly shooting earlier this week that killed a soldier.

The overnight clashes, which seemed to have subsided Thursday morning, came as tens of thousands of Jews flocked to Jerusalem to celebrate the week-long Sukkot holiday, which stormed into Jerusalem’s Old City, often a focal point of tension.

They were also some of the most widespread clashes Jerusalem has seen in years, with unrest erupting in more than a dozen neighborhoods in the eastern part of the city and surrounding areas.

After the clashes, police said they had arrested 23 people, half of whom were minors. Police said masked protesters threw firebombs and rocks and fired fireworks at officers. Video footage released by Israeli police showed a street littered with burning trash and trash cans set on fire.

Police said in some cases officers used sharps on the protesters, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The police manhunt has killed residents of the Shuafat refugee camp on the outskirts of Jerusalem, a hardscrabble neighborhood long neglected by Israeli authorities. Police initially closed the entrances and exits to the neighborhood and although they have since reopened, officers stop every car driving in and out of town, creating screeching traffic jams and disrupting residents’ daily routines.

In response, shops, businesses and schools across East Jerusalem were closed on Wednesday in protest against police measures and in solidarity with Shuafat.

The upsurge in violence in the flashpoint city comes amid mounting tensions in the West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting nighttime raids since spring in what it believes is an attempt to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. More than 100 Palestinians have died, making this the deadliest year since 2015. Israel says most of the dead were militants, but local youth protesting the raids and other civilians have also been killed.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East War, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and later annexed that part of the city. It considers the entire city as its eternal, undivided capital. The Palestinians are seeking those areas for their hoped-for independent state, with Jerusalem’s eastern flank as its capital.

