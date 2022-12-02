Israeli police kill a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank

Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, in an incident described by police as a stabbing and by a Palestinian official as an altercation.

Huwara congregation member Wajeh Odeh told AFP the shooting followed “an argument”.

“An Israeli soldier pushed the Palestinian to the ground and shot him from zero range,” Odeh said.

The incident was captured on video and widely shared on social media. It showed an Israeli soldier holding the Palestinian man by the side of a road while two other men tried to wrestle him away. The man then appears to punch the soldier and tries to grab hold of his rifle before the soldier pulls out a gun and shoots him several times as he falls to the ground.

Heavily armed border guards were deployed along the street after the incident, an AFP journalist on the scene said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent told AFP its medics were “prevented from treating an injured person who was later pronounced dead”.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it amounted to an execution designed to escalate already escalating violence in the occupied territory.

For their part, Israel Police said its border guards were approached by several suspects in the Palestinian town of Huwara when someone “pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them.”

The guards “responded by shooting one suspect and neutralizing him,” police said in a statement, before confirming to AFP that the Palestinian had been killed.

There are regular patrols by Israeli forces through the town of Huwara, which is on the main road south of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Israel Police said one of its officers suffered minor injuries.

‘Deeply concerned’ about the violence

The shooting is the ninth Palestinian to have been killed in the occupied West Bank since Tuesday, mostly in clashes with or raids by Israeli forces.

In one incident, a man was shot dead after running over a soldier in an alleged collision with a car.

The recent wave of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has alarmed the international community.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated that the United States was “deeply concerned” about the violence in the occupied West Bank, pointing in particular to the toll on children.

“We emphasize once again that all parties must do everything they can to de-escalate the situation. It is vital that the parties themselves take urgent action to prevent further deaths,” Price told reporters.

UN envoy for peace in the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, warned on Monday that the situation in the West Bank is “reaching a boiling point”.

So far this year, at least 145 Palestinians and 26 Israelis have been killed in the West Bank, in Israel and in Jerusalem.

Rising Israeli-Palestinian tensions make 2022 the deadliest year since the end of the Second Intifada in 2005. Further escalation is likely as the most right-wing and religious government in Israel’s history is due to be installed in the coming days or weeks to become. with the return of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to power.

Israel has occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the 1967 Six-Day War.

US Representative for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr said on Wednesday that Washington is “deeply aware of the tragic loss of life” in the Palestinian territories.

Those killed in recent months include Israeli soldiers, Palestinian fighters and dozens of civilians.

Forty-nine Palestinians were killed in just three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip last August.